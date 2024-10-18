Chase Surkan Called up to Main Roster

October 18, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Brandon Wheat Kings News Release







BRANDON, MB - The Brandon Wheat Kings have recalled 15-year-old forward Chase Surkan from the Regina Pat Canadiens of the Saskatchewan U18AAA league.

Surkan, from Regina, Saskatchewan, was selected by the Wheat Kings in the first round (fourteenth-overall) in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft.

He is expected to make his WHL debut tonight when the Wheat Kings play host to the Seattle Thunderbirds.

Ticket packages for Fridays matchup can be found online at BWKtickets.com

