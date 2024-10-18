Hawks Edged out in OT by Blazers, 3-2

October 18, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks fell to the Kamloops Blazers, 3-2, in overtime at Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Thursday night.

Game #10: Portland (2) vs. Kamloops (3)

SOG: POR (46) - KAM (35)

PP: POR (2/4) - KAM (1/1)

Saves: Štìbeták (31/35) - Edmonstone (44/46)

COMPLETE BOX SCORE

SCORING:

KAM - Harrison Brunicke (2) from Connor Radke

POR - Kyle Chyzowski (7) from Tyson Jugnauth and Carter Sotheran (Power Play)

POR - Tyson Yaremko (6) from Kayd Ruedig and Ryder Thompson (Power Play)

KAM - Nathan Behm (8) from John Szabo and Matteo Koci (Power Play)

KAM - Tommy Lafreniere (4) and Jordan Keller

GAME SUMMARY:

The Kamloops Blazers started the scoring on Thursday night at 1:47 of the opening frame. A scoreless second period gave way to two Winterhawks goals early in the third. On the 5-on-3 man advantage, captain Kyle Chyzowski got Portland on the board 46 seconds into the period putting the puck in from the left post off a slick pass from Tyson Jugnauth. Still on the power play, Tyson Yaremko collected the rebound and tapped the puck into a yawning cage. Kamloops answered at 11:51 of the third, tying the game and sending it to extra time. The Blazers earned the game-winner at 1:47 of the overtime frame.

"We talked to our group about just making sure we continue to build," said head coach Kyle Gustafson. "We wanted to make sure that we're just building, that we're dialing it in at the start. It wasn't something we accomplished tonight, but we can take a lot of positives out of this game."

UP NEXT:

The Portland Winterhawks take on the Everett Silvertips on Saturday, October 19 at 6:00 p.m. at Veteran Memorials Coliseum. Join us as the Hawks embrace the spirit of Grunge Night, honoring the iconic music and culture that shaped the Pacific Northwest!

-

Winterhawks Season Ticket Memberships and 20-Game Plans are on-sale NOW for the 2024-25 season. Pick the membership that works best for you, save big, and enjoy Winterhawks hockey year-round. Our Season Ticket Memberships allow you to enjoy the same, great seat to the biggest Winterhawks games of the season.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from October 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.