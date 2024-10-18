Game Preview: Cougars at Hurricanes

October 18, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

LETHBRIDGE, AB - Tonight, the Prince George Cougars aim for their seventh win on the 2024-25 season as they conclude their Alberta road trip with a battle against the Lethbridge Hurricanes at 6:00 pm PDT.

LAST GAME RECAP: Wednesday at Co-Op Place, the Prince George Cougars collected their sixth win of the season with a convincing 8-1 victory over the Medicine Hat Tigers. Riley Heidt and Terik Parascak propelled the Cougar offence, combining for five points in the victory. The Cougar captain also put together a Gordie-Howe Hat-Trick in the win. Eight different Cougars found the back of the net on Wednesday including Heidt, Parascak, Borya Valis, Matteo Danis, Jett Lajoie, Hunter Laing, Evan Groening, and Kayden Lemire. Lemire's tally was his first career WHL goal.

CHL TOP 10 RANKINGS: In the third week of the CHL Top 10 Power Rankings, the Prince George Cougars were ranked at number three. This marks the third consecutive week Prince George has been listed in the Canadian Hockey League's Top 10 rankings.

ALL-ABOARD THE BURGER TRAIN: Goaltender Joshua Ravensbergen is off to an impressive start to begin the 24-25 season. The sophmore goaltender out of North Vancouver has helped his team to at least a point in every single start this season. Ravensbergen enters tonight with a 6-0-2-1 record. In his WHL career in the regular season, Ravensbergen is 32-4-3-2.

BIG BAD BORYA: Cougar 20-year-old forward Borya Valis has impressed to begin his final season of junior hockey. The product of Denver, CO enters tonights game against Lethbridge third in league scoring with 16 points in 11 games (5-11-16).

PARASCAK COMES HOME: Tonight's game marks the first time Terik Parascak gets to play in his hometown of Lethbridge. The 2024 first round selection of the Washington Capitals has put together a nice start on his 24-25 campaign, compiling ten points (5-5-10) on his first eight games.

ROSTER MOVES: The Cougars have called up defenceman Leith Hunter (07) from the Fraser Valley Thunderbirds U18 program. Hunter was selected 50th overall by Prince George in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft. Prince George has also re-assigned defenceman Drew Peterson to the Bonnyville Pontiacs of the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL).

KOEHN ZIEMMER RETURNS: Forward Koehn Ziemmer has returned to the Prince George Cougars' roster. Ziemmer, who turns 20 in December, was re-assigned by the LA Kings organization on Monday, October 7th. Ziemmer was sidelined for most of the regular season but returned for the 2024 playoff run. Last season, Ziemmer posted 31 points (11-20-31), in 21 games played before his injury. Heading into the 2024-25 season, Ziemmer is entering his fifth season in the WHL, playing in 188 games while compiling 195 points (94-101-195). Ziemmer's 94 goals as a Cougar currently rank fifth all-time in Prince George Cougars history.

CANADIAN CARELS: Cougars rookie defenceman Carson Carels has been selected to represent Team Canada Red at the upcoming U17 World Challenge in Sarnia, ON from November 3-9. This will be the first time the Cypress River, MB product will don the maple leaf. Team Canada Red's quest for a gold medal begins on November 3rd when they battle Team Finland.

HOW TO WATCH & LISTEN

WHERE: visitlethbridge.com Arena - Lethbridge, AB

WHEN: Friday, October 18 @ 6:00 pm PDT

LISTEN: 94.3 The Goat

WATCH: WHL Live

