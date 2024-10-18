Americans defenseman Terrell Goldsmith signs three-year, entry-level contract with Utah Hockey Club

October 18, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Kennewick, WA. - The Tri-City Americans are proud to announce that 2005-born defenseman Terrell Goldsmith has been signed to a three-year, entry-level contract by the Utah Hockey Club. Goldsmith was drafted by the organization, when they were the Arizona Coyotes, 102nd overall in the 2023 NHL Draft.

"It's a dream come true," said Goldsmith. "I called my parents and there were a lot of happy tears. They made tons of sacrifices to help me get to where I need to go, and I wouldn't have been able to do it without them."

Goldsmith, from Fort St. James, British Columbia, is in his first year with the Americans after being acquired in a trade with the Prince Albert Raiders on July 24.

Originally drafted with the 15th overall pick in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft by the Raiders, Goldsmith is preparing to play in his 200th career WHL game on Saturday against the Kelowna Rockets. In 199 games to date, he's recorded 30 points (10-20-30).

The hulking 6-foot-4, 218-pound Goldsmith is regarded for his shutdown defense along with his imposing physicality on the ice.

"It's the first step towards the next step," continued Goldsmith. "I want to play professional and that's what I'm trying to do."

Goldsmith will remain with the Americans for the 2024-25 season before being eligible to begin his professional career full time starting in the 2025-26 season.

