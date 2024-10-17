Warriors Hall of Fame Inductee Toby Tobias Passes Away
October 17, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Moose Jaw Warriors News Release
The Moose Jaw Warriors are saddened to learn of the passing of Warriors & Legends Hall of Fame inductee Harry Joseph "Toby" Tobias on Sunday, Oct. 13.
Tobias served as President of the Warriors' board of directors in 1991 and played a key role in helping to restructure the team's finances during difficult financial times in the late 1980s.
Tobias was inducted into the Warriors & Legends Hall of Fame in 2017.
He was 79.
Check out the Moose Jaw Warriors Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from October 17, 2024
- Warriors Hall of Fame Inductee Toby Tobias Passes Away - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Warriors' Banini Focused Following Stellar WHL Debut - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Oil Kings Close out Homestand against Blades - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Game Day Hub: October 17 vs. Kamloops - Portland Winterhawks
- Eight Different Goal Scorers Help Cougars to Dominating 8-1 Victory in Medicine Hat - Prince George Cougars
- Tigers Fall 8-1 to Cougars - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Hitmen Drop OT Decision to Red Deer - Calgary Hitmen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.