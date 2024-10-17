Warriors Hall of Fame Inductee Toby Tobias Passes Away

October 17, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







The Moose Jaw Warriors are saddened to learn of the passing of Warriors & Legends Hall of Fame inductee Harry Joseph "Toby" Tobias on Sunday, Oct. 13.

Tobias served as President of the Warriors' board of directors in 1991 and played a key role in helping to restructure the team's finances during difficult financial times in the late 1980s.

Tobias was inducted into the Warriors & Legends Hall of Fame in 2017.

He was 79.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from October 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.