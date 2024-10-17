Military Appreciation Night Jerseys up for Auction Friday Night

Moose Jaw, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors are set to honour local military members on Friday night at Hangar with a special, limited-edition jersey being worn when they take on the Medicine Hat Tigers.

This year's Military Appreciation jersey features the 1967 Royal Canadian Air Force Rondel as the crest on the front.

The 1967 RCAF Rondel was created in 1967 to celebrate the Canadian Centennial and during that year, the Golden Centennaires were formed.

The Golden Centennaires were the RCAF's aerobatic flying team that flew the CT-114 Tutor jets across Canada and performing in Montreal during Expo 67. After the Centennaires were disbanded, the jets then were turned over to the RCAF and the Snowbirds were formed.

On the shoulders of this year's jersey, the team is featuring the logos for the Canadian Forces Snowbirds and 15 Wing Moose Jaw.

This year's jerseys will be available through a silent auction in the arena on Friday night. The auction will run until the end of the second intermission. All the proceeds will go to Support Our Troops.

The Warriors host the Tigers at 7 p.m. for the annual Military Appreciation Night. Click here to get your tickets.

