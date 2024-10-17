Military Appreciation Night Jerseys up for Auction Friday Night
October 17, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Moose Jaw Warriors News Release
Moose Jaw, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors are set to honour local military members on Friday night at Hangar with a special, limited-edition jersey being worn when they take on the Medicine Hat Tigers.
This year's Military Appreciation jersey features the 1967 Royal Canadian Air Force Rondel as the crest on the front.
The 1967 RCAF Rondel was created in 1967 to celebrate the Canadian Centennial and during that year, the Golden Centennaires were formed.
The Golden Centennaires were the RCAF's aerobatic flying team that flew the CT-114 Tutor jets across Canada and performing in Montreal during Expo 67. After the Centennaires were disbanded, the jets then were turned over to the RCAF and the Snowbirds were formed.
On the shoulders of this year's jersey, the team is featuring the logos for the Canadian Forces Snowbirds and 15 Wing Moose Jaw.
This year's jerseys will be available through a silent auction in the arena on Friday night. The auction will run until the end of the second intermission. All the proceeds will go to Support Our Troops.
The Warriors host the Tigers at 7 p.m. for the annual Military Appreciation Night. Click here to get your tickets.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from October 17, 2024
- Big Brothers Big Sisters Skate with the Tigers October 28, 2024 - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Military Appreciation Night Jerseys up for Auction Friday Night - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Washington State University Men's Basketball to Host LMU at the Spokane Arena - Spokane Chiefs
- Victoria Royals Game Preview: October 18th vs. Prince Albert Raiders - Victoria Royals
- The Softer Side of Jon Mirasty - Tri-City Americans
- Warriors Hall of Fame Inductee Toby Tobias Passes Away - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Warriors' Banini Focused Following Stellar WHL Debut - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Oil Kings Close out Homestand against Blades - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Game Day Hub: October 17 vs. Kamloops - Portland Winterhawks
- Eight Different Goal Scorers Help Cougars to Dominating 8-1 Victory in Medicine Hat - Prince George Cougars
- Tigers Fall 8-1 to Cougars - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Hitmen Drop OT Decision to Red Deer - Calgary Hitmen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Moose Jaw Warriors Stories
- Military Appreciation Night Jerseys up for Auction Friday Night
- Warriors Hall of Fame Inductee Toby Tobias Passes Away
- Warriors' Banini Focused Following Stellar WHL Debut
- Warriors Stumble against Chiefs on Tuesday Night
- Warriors Goaltender Banini Named WHL Rookie of the Week