Eight Different Goal Scorers Help Cougars to Dominating 8-1 Victory in Medicine Hat

October 17, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

MEDICINE HAT, AB - The Prince George Cougars got back in the win column with an 8-1 clobbering over the Medicine Hat Tigers, Wednesday at Co-Op Place.

The Cougars offence came throughout their entire lineup, getting contributions from 13 different skaters. Josh Ravensbergen was spectacular in the win, making 33 saves on 34 shots.

GOALS:

1st PERIOD

1-0Cougars at 11:10 - Matteo Danis (4) assisted by Aiden Foster and Carson Carels // The Cougars were able to collect the icebreaker in Medicine Hat. Carson Carels spotted Aiden Foster up the left wing and Foster made a terrific cross-ice feed to Matteo Danis who slid home his fourth of the season to make it 1-0 Prince George.

2-0 Cougars at 16:30 - Jett Lajoie (6) (PP) assisted by Carson Carels and Ephram McNutt // On a Prince George power-play, Jett Lajoie received the puck at the bottom of the left circle and was able to somehow place a wrist shot over the right shoulder of Harrison Meneghin to give PG a two-goal lead.

2nd PERIOD

2-1 Cougars at 4:16 - Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll assisted by Matthew Ward // The Tigers cut into the Cougar lead courtesy of Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll. He received a feed from Matthew Ward and got the puck past Josh Ravensbergen to make it 2-1.

3-1 Cougars at 9:43 - Borya Valis (5) (PP) assisted by Viliam Kmec and Riley Heidt // The Cats responded on another man advantage, and it was courtesy of a laser beam type of shot from Borya Valis at the right circle, firing one by Meneghin to make it 3-1 Prince George.

4-1 Cougars at 19:47 - Terik Parascak (5) (PP) assisted by Riley Heidt and Viliam Kmec // The Cougars added to their lead and it was courtesy of a tremendous feed from Riley Heidt to find Terik Parascak on a breakaway and the super sophomore made no mistake to push the Cougars ahead 4-1 late in the second period.

3rd PERIOD:

5-1 Cougars at 8:24 - Hunter Laing (5) assisted by Terik Parascak // Terik Parascak got the puck along the right wing at the Medicine Hat blue-line after the Tigers tried to clear the zone, however, Parascak got the puck and made a magnificent feed to Hunter Laing in the back door and slid it by Meneghin to open up a 5-1 lead.

6-1 Cougars at 9:29 - Kayden Lemire (1) assisted by Evan Groening and Van Eger // The Cougars continued to pour it on, and this time it was rookie forward Kayden Lemire who tapped home his first WHL goal off a terrific setup from both Evan Groening and Van Eger. Groening was able to find Lemire cross crease to tap in his first goal in the WHL. This goal ended the night for Harrison Meneghin. Ethan McCallum came in relief.

7-1 Cougars at 12:23 - Riley Heidt (5) (SH) assisted by Terik Parascak // The Cats, once again, added to their lead, and it was courtesy of Captain Riley Heidt. The captain capped off his Gordie Howe hat-trick with a breakaway feed from Terik Parascak and Heidt buried his fifth of the year to make it 7-1.

8-1 Cougars at 13:29 - Evan Groening (3) assisted by Ephram McNutt // A pass from Ephram McNutt found Evan Groening up the left wing at centre ice and he carried the puck into Tiger territory and wired one by Ethan McCallum to make it 8-1.

FINAL SCORE:

PG: 8 MH: 1

FINAL SHOTS:

PG: 31 MH: 34

POWER-PLAYS:

PG: 3-7 MH: 0-4

GOALTENDING:

PG: Josh Ravensbergen - 60:00 - 33/34

MH: Harrison Meneghin - 49:29 - 19/25

MH: Ethan McCallum - 10:30 - 4/6

3 STARS:

1.PG: Riley Heidt (1-2-3 // Gordie Howe Hat-Trick)

2.PG: Josh Ravensbergen (33 Saves)

3.PG: Terik Parascak (1-2-3)

POST GAME INTERVIEW WITH ASSISTANT COACH CARTER RIGBY

https://media.chl.ca/wp-content/uploads/sites/46/2024/10/17020318/Post-Game-Carter-Rigby-Oct-17.mp3

