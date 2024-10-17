Big Brothers Big Sisters Skate with the Tigers October 28, 2024
October 17, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
It's that time of year again! The annual Big Brothers Big Sisters of Medicine Hat & District Skate With The Tigers is back.
Come down to Co-op Place on Monday, October 28th and skate with your favourite Tiger. The event begins at 6:30 PM and will run until 7:30 PM. The event is free of charge but donations to the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Medicine Hat & District are greatly appreciated.
Remember to bring your skates, helmet and any items you would like to have signed. Helmets are required by anyone on ice and hockey sticks will not be allowed on ice during the event.
For more information on Big Brothers Big Sisters of Medicine Hat & District please visit their website at www.bbbsmedhat.ca.
