The Softer Side of Jon Mirasty

October 17, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

MEADOW LAKE, Saskatchewan - Jon Mirasty made a name for himself as an enforcer on the ice.

Now, the former hockey player is fighting for a better way of life for elders and youth of the Flying Dust First Nation.

"Don't get me wrong, fighting has got me where I am today," said Mirasty, who played for the Tri-City Americans during the 2000-01 season. "Just hard work to get there, not just fighting. I love proving people wrong. I went the hardest way to get there. I'm proud of myself for what I do off the ice. Some of the fighters I played with are some of the nicest guys. Just need to get rid of the stigma of being a goon."

Mirasty, 42, is anything but a goon these days. The father of three is a Flying Dust First Nation councilor, having been elected in March 2023.

Flying Dust First Nation is a Cree First Nation band government located adjacent to the city of Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan. It is governed by a chief and four councilors.

"I'm proud of what I do," he said. "I want to empower them to succeed. There are a lot of positives in our life, but people have to know the past trauma to be able to heal."

Part of that trauma comes from Indian children being taken from their homes for extended periods of time and placed in Indian residential schools. The schools forbade the children to acknowledge their heritage or speak their native language in an effort to eliminate their culture. The last Indian school in Canada closed in 1996.

"My grandfather (Frank Mirasty) was taken away at 5 years old," Mirasty said. "He was beaten when he spoke his native language. It was tough."

Frank Mirasty returned home when he was 17 years old. He then enlisted in the Army. He later returned and was Chief of the Flying Dust for several years.

Mirasty is looking to follow in his grandfather's footsteps. He is running for Chief. Elections are Dec. 6.

Chief Frank Mirasty.

It was from his grandparents, Frank and Neva Mirasty, that Mirasty learned the Cree language.

"I speak about 70% Cree," Mirasty said. "Whenever they spoke Cree, you knew it was something they didn't want you to know. I understand it more than I can speak it."

Mirasty is proud of his heritage, and is passing traditions onto his children. He and his wife Janessa, have two daughters, Ava, 12, and Bexlee, 7, who are involved in native events. His son Triston, 21, is at university studying criminal justice.

"My girls are very passionate about it," Mirasty said of Indian dancing at the powwows. "My older daughter made her jingle dress. Some of the other pieces were collected over the years and handed down."

Mirasty and his wife also own an equine therapy center.

"I have 20 horses," he said. "We work with troubled youth and families."

Success on skates

Mirasty has been playing hockey for more than 30 years. His first stint in the Western Hockey League was with the Prince Albert Raiders. He was traded later that season to the Tri-City Americans.

Tri-City traded the enforcer to Moose Jaw during the offseason. In 37 games with the Americans, he had one goal and 122 penalty minutes.

Sporting his trademark mohawk, Mirasty went on to have a long hockey career that took him all over the world.

"I played 14 years of pro hockey and had a good career," he said. "I played all over the world. In Russia, and for Dansbury (Thrashers) during the lockout (2004-06)."

Over his lengthy hockey career, he racked up nearly 4,000 penalty minutes through every level he played.

Mirasty got into his first hockey fight at the age of 15 with his hometown Meadow Lake Lakers. Soon after, the nickname "Nasty" came about.

"It just kind of came naturally with the last name of Mirasty," Mirasty said. "I hated it at first, but it has grown on me. It's known world wide."

The Nasty Mirasty name was a perfect fit for the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League. Mirasty played three-plus seasons for the Crunch, amassing 751 penalty minutes.

Jon Mirasty accumulated 751 penalty minutes in his three-plus years with the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League.

"At Syracuse, we were rough and tough," Mirasty said. "Everyone said they don't like fighting, but they loved it then. We led the league in penalty minutes."

These days, Mirasty laces up his skates for "Shorsey," a Canadian comedy series about a struggling hockey team, the Sudbury Bulldogs.

"I miss time at work working with "Shorsey," but I try to make it work with both jobs," Mirasty said. "My priority is leading my community. As long as I can make them work together, I will."

In November, the Sudbury team will do a tour, playing NHL alumni teams for charity, followed by meet and greets.

Mirasty and former Tri-City American Terry Ryan returned to Kennewick for the Americans' home opener on Oct. 5.

"It was awesome," Mirasty said. "The last time I was at the arena, it was surrounded by desert. That was 23 years ago. After we got married, we stopped here for about an hour. When I was there (for the home opener) I didn't even recognize it. It was nice to be back there."

Jon Mirasty and his daughters Bexlee, 7, and Ava, 12, at the 2024 Flying Dust First Nation Powwow.

All of Mirasty's children have tried their hand at hockey. Triston had a tryout with the Americans about five years ago. Bexlee is back on the ice this year, but Ava has decided to try her hand at volleyball and track and field.

"They are outgoing," Mirasty said of his daughters. "They both barrel race. They are little cowgirls."

