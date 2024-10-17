Washington State University Men's Basketball to Host LMU at the Spokane Arena

Spokane, WA - The Spokane Chiefs and Brett Sports are announcing that tickets are on sale now, for the Cougars inaugural home game as an affiliate member of the West Coast Conference. This historic game will be played at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena, Monday, Dec. 30. The Cougars will host Loyola Marymount in Spokane for their first WCC home game of the season.

The Cougars have played regularly at the Spokane Arena, holding an all-time record of 20-19 in the venue. WSU has played a game at the Spokane Arena every season, except 2020, since 2016. Last season, the Cougars defeated Boise State, 66-61, in Spokane, Dec. 21, 2023.

"With the Washington State campus being closed, and most students away from Pullman, we viewed this as a great opportunity to bring the Cougs to Spokane," Head Coach David Riley said.

Tickets can be purchased here.

WSU season ticket holders are eligible to claim their seats for the Dec. 30 game against LMU. The Cougar Ticket Office will be reaching out to season ticket holders in the coming days to offer comparable seats at no additional charge.

This will be the Cougar's second game in Spokane during the 2024-25 season. The Cougs will take on the Eastern Washington Eagles on November 21st, 2024. Those tickets can be purchased here.

The Spokane Chiefs are hosting a WSU Night on Friday, November 15th vs. the Calgary Hitmen. Cougar fans can snag a co-branded WSU x Spokane Chiefs Beanie, Ticket to the Hockey Game, and a ticket to the WSU basketball game(s) all for a package rate.

