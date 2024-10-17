Victoria Royals Game Preview: October 18th vs. Prince Albert Raiders

October 17, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals News Release









Victoria Royals defenceman Justin Kipkie

(Victoria Royals) Victoria Royals defenceman Justin Kipkie(Victoria Royals)

Victoria B.C. - The Victoria Royals are closing out their three-game homestand this weekend as they face the Prince Albert Raiders for the first and only time this season. Puck drop is set for 7:05 pm this Friday, Oct. 18th, at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre.

The Royals are coming off a 6-3 win against the Wenatchee Wild on Saturday, October 12th. The match had 12 different Royals players record points, with left-winger Tanner Scott and defenceman Nate Misskey each having three-point nights.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

VICTORIA

Nate Misskey: The 19-year-old blueliner out of Melfort, SK, has provided value for the Royals in his third full season with the club. Through six games, the assistant captain has recorded eight points with four goals and coming off a three-point performance against the Wild. Misskey was drafted by the San Jose Sharks in the fifth round of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft and attended training camp with the club this past September.

PRINCE ALBERT

Lukas Dragicevic: This past July, Dragicevic was acquired by the Raiders in a blockbuster trade with the Tri-City Americans. The 19-year-old from Richmond, B.C. was drafted in the second round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft by the Seattle Kraken with the 57th selection. In seven games played this season, Dragicevic has been held pointless in only one and currently sits with seven points, all being from assists.

CURRENT SEASON RECORDS

VICTORIA - (5W-1L-1OTL-1SOL-TP12) 5th in Western Conference

PRINCE ALBERT - (2W-5L-2OTL-6TP) 11th in Eastern Conference

ROYALS UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Â October 22, @ KAM - 7:00 pm

Â October 23, @ KEL - 7:05 pm

Â October 25, @ PG - 7:00 pm

Â October 26, @ PG - 6:00 pm

Â November 1, v. MJW - 7:05 pm

PHILLIPS FEST

Join the Victoria Royals as the team celebrates Phillips Fest. Come enjoy the Royals' new take on Oktoberfest, enjoy tunes from a live DJ, as well as indulge in bratwurst and a drink at the grand opening of the Phillips Craft Beer Bar at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre. Don't miss this night of Royals hockey and family fun happening on Friday, October 18th.

Tickets can be purchased:

Â Online at selectyourtickets.com

Â By calling Select Your Tickets at 250-220-7777

Â Or by visiting the Select Your Tickets box office at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre. The box office is open 10:00 am to 4:00 pm Monday through Friday and opens at 11:00 am on Saturday home game days.

WATCH & LISTEN

Radio broadcast

All Victoria Royals games can be heard on JACK 103.1, a division of Canada's #1 sports media brand, for the 2024-25 season.

Online video stream

All Royals games will be available on WHL Live. WHL Live is available to fans anywhere in the world, providing high-quality streaming of WHL games on Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV platforms, via mobile with iOS and Android, and on the web using Safari or Google Chrome web browsers. Visit watch.chl.ca for complete details and subscription options.

Single game tickets for all Royals games can be purchased:

Online at selectyourtickets.com

By calling Select Your Tickets at 250-220-7777

Or by visiting the Select Your Tickets box office at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre. The box office is open 10:00am to 4:00pm Monday through Friday and opens at 11:00am on Saturday home game days.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from October 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.