Game Day Hub: October 17 vs. Kamloops
October 17, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
The Portland Winterhawks take on the Kamloops Blazers on Thursday, October 17 at 7:00 p.m. PT at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Don't miss out on this special night, featuring Hispanic Heritage & Latinx Night and Thirsty Thursday! Arrive early to enjoy the celebrations and free beer, cider, and wine tastings starting at 6:00 p.m. on the concourse.
Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. PT
Venue: Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Portland, Ore.
Uniforms: White
Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App
Watch Live: WHL Live on CHL TV
Game Notes: Winterhawks Game Notes
Upcoming Promotional Games:
Saturday, October 19 - Grunge Night - BUY TICKETS
Saturday, October 26 - Keep Portland Fear'd - BUY TICKETS
Thursday, November 15 - Hawks Fight Hunger - BUY TICKETS
FOLLOW ALONG
Last Time Out
The Portland Winterhawks are coming off a tough road game, falling 6-5 to the Seattle Thunderbirds on October 12. Despite goals from Tyson Yaremko, Diego Buttazzoni, and Jordan Duguay, the Winterhawks couldn't hold onto the lead in a back-and-forth contest. The power play shone bright, converting on 3 of 6 opportunities, but Seattle's late third-period goals sealed the win. Ondřej Štěbeták made 20 saves in the effort.
Now, back on home ice, the Winterhawks look to bounce back against the Kamloops Blazers.
Latinx and Hispanic Heritage Night
Join the Winterhawks in celebrating Hispanic Heritage & Latinx Night in partnership with Centro Cultural. The night will feature cultural performances, a pre-game parade with community groups, and vibrant music. Be sure to take in all the festivities before the puck drops at 7:00 p.m.!
Thirsty Thursday
It's Thirsty Thursday, and fans can enjoy FREE beer, cider, and wine tastings from some of Portland's best local breweries starting at 6:00 p.m. on the concourse. Sip and enjoy as the Winterhawks take on the Kamloops Blazers!
Breaking Down the Blazers
The Kamloops Blazers head into Thursday night looking to turn their season around after a challenging start. Currently sitting 5th in the BC Division and last in the Western Conference with a 2-6-1 record, the Blazers have had a tough stretch, highlighted by a recent 5-2 loss to the Prince Albert Raiders on Tuesday.
Nathan Behm has been a standout for the Blazers, recording 7 goals and 4 assists for 11 points in 8 games. Emmitt Finnie has also been productive, totaling 4 goals and 4 assists in 6 games. Both players will look to lead the charge for Kamloops in their efforts to break through Portland's defense.
Special teams will be a factor as well, with Kamloops' power play operating at 21.9%, while their penalty kill has been a bit less reliable at 77.4%. Portland's ability to capitalize on man-advantage opportunities could prove decisive in this matchup. -
