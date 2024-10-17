Hitmen Drop OT Decision to Red Deer

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Hitmen welcomed the Red Deer Rebels to Scotiabank Saddledome for game two of a three game homestand. Despite coming back from a three-goal deficit, a slow start for Calgary was the ultimate decider in a 5-4 overtime loss to the visitors.

Calgary's slow start cost them with Red Deer taking advantage, scoring two goals in the first period. Cohen Poulin and Jaxon Fuder were the goal scorers giving Red Deer the early lead heading into the second period. Rebels were able to net one more in the second on the power play from veteran Hunter Mayo at the 3:13 mark to make it 3-0. Calgary had a response with Ben Kindel netting his third of the season and following up with his fourth on a power play to make it a one goal game.

Down just one entering the final frame, a timely power play at the beginning of the third resulted in Calgary's first tying goal from Carter Yakemchuk. Red Deer would respond regaining their lead just over two minutes later from defender Luke Vlooswyk. With 10:48 remaining in regulation, Red Deer found themselves in the box once again leaving Calgary to take advantage with a beautiful half breakaway goal from Carson Wetsch to tie the game and force overtime.

Calgary dominated puck possession in extra time, almost netting the game winner with the puck being swept off the goal line by Red Deer goaltender Chase Wutzke. The puck would go the other way where Hunter Mayo would score his second of the night to end overtime with 2:38 remaining. Shots finished at an even 37 each.

Three Hitmen had three-point nights in Ben Kindel (2g,1) who earned first star, Carter Yakemchuk (1g,2a) and Oliver Tulk (3a). Calgary earns a point and now sits with a record of 3-4-1-0.

Calgary closes out their three-game homestand this weekend when they welcome the Lethbridge Hurricanes to Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday, Oct. 19. Game time is 7:00 p.m. for Dungeon Wrestling night featuring three total matches, one pre-game and one in each intermission. Calgary will then begin a three-game road trip with a stop in Medicine Hat to face the Tigers on Wednesday, Oct. 23 before heading to Regina (Oct. 25) and Brandon (Oct. 26).

