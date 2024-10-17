Tigers Fall 8-1 to Cougars

October 17, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Tigers and Cougars came into tonight's game with different momentum. Both teams were ranked in the CHL Top 10 but the Tigers were riding high on a three game win streak and the Cougars were coming off a lopsided loss to the Hitmen on Monday night.

The Tigers got into some early penalty trouble giving up a long 5 on 3 power play. Fortunately, their penalty kill continued their excellent start to the season killing off both chances to the delight of the crowd. Prince George would get on the board first though. Matteo Danis opened the scoring with his fourth of the season just after the midway mark of the frame. Aiden Foster found Danis with cross crease pass from the left side of the net that he was able to tap in. The Cougars added another goal five minutes later to take a two-goal lead. Jett Lajoie let a wrister go from a tight angle at the side of the net that snuck over the goalie's shoulder for his sixth of the campaign.

The Tigers got on the board early in the second to cut the deficit to one. Mathew Ward found Shaffer Gordon-Carroll skating hard to the net alone. Gordon-Carroll let the PG netminder make the first move and beat him with a shot on the short side for this second of the season. Unfortunately, Prince George would respond five minutes later while on the power play to reinstate their two-goal cushion. Borya Valis let a wrister go from the right-side faceoff dot that found the top corner. The Cougars would add another power play marker late to go into the intermission up 4-1. Heidt found Terik Parascak with a break out pass and he let go a shot low on the glove side that rippled the twine.

The Cougars dominated the third period putting up four more goals. Hunter Laing found the scoresheet when he redirected a shot that Parascak threw on net from the side boards. Just over a minute later, Kayden Lemaire made it a 6-1 game with his first career goal. Evan Groening passed to Lemire while on a two on one and he lit the lamp with a quick wrister. A few minutes later, Heidt would add to his two assists on the night with his fifth goal of the season. While shorthanded, Heidt got loose on a breakaway and made a nice move to finish on the backhand. Groening finished off the offensive onslaught a minute later with his third of the season. He let a wrister go from the boards that found the top corner on the glove side to give the Cougars the 8-1 victory.

Harrison Meneghin got the nod in net for the Tigers. He allowed six goals on 25 shots. Ethan McCallum came on in relief midway through the third and saved four of the six shots he faced.

Special Teams:

PP: 0/4 - 0%

PK: 4/7 - 57.1%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Riley Heidt - Prince George

Joshua Ravensbergen - Prince George

Terik Parascak - Prince George

Supplement King Hardest Working Player - Liam Ruck

The Tigers are back in action Friday night when they take on the Moose Jaw Warriors at the Moose Jaw Events Centre. Game time is 7:00 PM (ST). You can also listen live on Wild 94.5 FM or watch on watch.chl.ca.

