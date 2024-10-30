Warriors Fall Short to Cougars on Tuesday

October 30, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







Prince George, B.C. - The Moose Jaw Warriors had opportunities to swing the game in their favour but came up short, falling 4-1 to the Cougars in Prince George on Tuesday night.

"Our effort, our compete was there, for the most part, we really liked our game," Warriors assistant coach Curtis Pereverzoff said. "Our structure, the efforts, we were staying around the puck, we were getting shots through, we had a lot of quality looks and it just unfortunate we didn't get the job done."

The loss is the eighth straight for the Warriors and their third straight on their current BC Division road trip.

Pereverzoff said the fact that Moose Jaw was able to generate chances but couldn't finish is frustrating for the group.

"It's difficult when you're working your tails off to get those chances and you give yourself a good look and it comes back the other way and it goes in the back of your net," he said.

"There were deflating moments, but for us as a group, we were able to stay up on the bench as much as possible and try to push to the final whistle, it's just unfortunate the way that it played out."

The Warriors trailed 1-0 after Koehn Ziemmer scored just 5:05 into the game.

Moose Jaw would respond early in the second period when Noah Degenstein floated home his third of the season 7:24 into the frame.

The two sides went into the third period tied, but the Cougars took the lead only 1:14 into the frame when Jett Lajoie scored.

Just before the midway point of the third, the Warriors had two great chances at the Cougars' end, but couldn't push the puck over the line. Prince George raced back the other way and Terik Parascak scored to make it 3-1.

Parascak would add an empty net goal to seal the win for the Cougars with two minutes to play.

Jackson Unger made 40 saves in the loss, while Josh Ravensbergen stopped 20-of-21 shots for the Cougars.

Moose Jaw finished 0-for-2 on the power play and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill on the night.

The Warriors will continue their BC Division road trip on Friday night against the Royals in Victoria.

