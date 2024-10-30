Oil Kings Continue U.S. Swing in Spokane

Spokane, Wash. - The Edmonton Oil Kings are in Spokane tonight for stop number four of their six-game U.S. road trip as they take on the Chiefs.

Edmonton is coming off a 6-5 overtime loss on Monday in Tri-City as they moved to 1-1-1-0 on the U.S. swing. The Oil Kings are now 5-5-1-1 on the season and are currently just three points back of first placed Lethbridge in the Central Division.

The opponents for Edmonton tonight, the Chiefs, are currently third in the Western Conference at 9-5-0-0 on the year and are in the midst of a four game homestand where they've gone 1-1-0-0, and are coming off a 3-3-0-0 trip through the East Division just over a week ago.

Last season, the Oil Kings and Chiefs met in Edmonton with the Chiefs taking a 5-2 decision. In 2022/2023, the Oil Kings last visit to Spokane was a 3-1 win for the Oil Kings.

Tonight will also mark a couple of milestones for a couple of Oil Kings as Cole Miller will play his 200th WHL game, and Rhys Pederson will play in his 100th WHL games. All but 11 of Millers games have come in an Oil Kings uniform.

Oil Kings Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Gavin Hodnett (12, 6-9-15)

Gracyn Sawchyn (9, 6-8-14)

Adam Jecho (10, 3-8-11)

Roan Woodward (12, 6-3-9)

Miroslav Holinka (10, 5-4-9)

Oil Kings Milestone Watch:

D Rhys Pederson is expected to play his 100th game in the WHL.

F Cole Miller is expected to play his 200th game in the WHL.

D Parker Alcos is 11 games away from 100 in the WHL

F Gavin Hodnett is 11 assists away from 100 in the WHL

F Gracyn Sawchyn is 7 assists away from 100 in the WHL

Chiefs Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Shea Van Olm (14, 11-10-21)

Berkly Catton (12, 5-13-18)

Chase Harrington (14, 3-9-12)

Rasmus Ekstrom (11, 6-5-11)

Owen Martin (12, 4-7-11)

