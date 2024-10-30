Hawks in the Community- October 2024

October 30, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Throughout the season, Winterhawks.com will feature monthly recaps of the organization's efforts to connect with and support the greater Portland community, as well as a look ahead at what's to come. As the 2024-25 season has begun, we're proud to be a year-round staple of the Rose City and can't wait to see you all at an upcoming event!

First Tee -

The Hawks visited our friends at First Tee on October 2nd. Each player was assigned one First Tee kid to mentor not only for this event but throughout the whole season. The team got to interact with the kids and have some fun on the course, too! We are looking forward to continuing this partnership both on and off the ice. Thank you to our amazing partners at First Tee for hosting us.

Pop-up hockey with the Winterhawks Youth Hockey -

The Portland Winterhawks started a brand new program this year called pop-up hockey. We are doing various pop-up hockey sessions throughout the area as a way to connect with the community and give kids the opportunity to play hockey for free. This time we visited the Darby Brothers' home and teamed up with a Winterhawks Youth Hockey team as the Darby's taught the youth and gave them pointers. Our goal is to grow the sport of hockey in the Portland-Hillsboro area!

Hispanic Heritage and Latinx Night sponsored by Toyota -

The Portland Winterhawks hosted their first-ever Hispanic Heritage and Latinx night on October 17th. This night was a celebration of vibrant culture and community. In partnership with Centro Cultural, this special event honored the rich heritage of the Hispanic community through music, dance, and participation from local organizations. We wanted to recognize the local organizations featured in the night which includes the Hillsboro Hops, Centro Cultural, OregonJalisco4kids, Oregon Latino Health Coalition, and the Hispanic Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce. We also welcomed the Woodburn High School Mariachi Band and Ballet Papalotl for on-ice and intermission performances throughout the night. Thank you to all of our amazing partners for making this night so special!

DSP Connections-

The Winterhawks welcomed a brand new partnership this year with DSP Connections. We took the journey to Salem and attended our first event of the season which included teaching everyone how to play hockey, talking with the kids and families, and much more. The Winterhawks strive to make connections within the community and we are so grateful to have had this opportunity. We also want to thank DSP for allowing us to attend the Timbers game in their suite the week prior. The team had an amazing time. Thank you to DSP Connections for hosting!

Nike-

The team took a trip to the Nike World Headquarters and learned all about work outside of hockey. Our education department offers field trips throughout the year that provide the team with possible career pathways and opportunities outside of hockey. We walked around the beautiful campus, got a tour from the staff, and learned all about where Nike originated. We are so grateful to have had this opportunity. Thank you to Nike for hosting us!

What's Next?

November is full of community events. We will attend our twelfth annual Shop-With-a-Hawk event, host field trips and visits at the rink, and much more!

The Portland Winterhawks hit the road for two weeks before returning home to take on the Calgary Hitmen on November 13th and the Red Deer Rebels on the 15th. See you there!

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from October 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.