Howe Scores in Return, Pats Fall 5-1

October 30, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina, Sask. - The Prince Albert Raiders snuck past the Regina Pats on Wednesday at the Brandt Centre, evening the season series with a 5-1 win.

The final score would not tell the whole story of the game, as the Pats and Raiders were in a scoreless tie through one, and in a one-goal game after two. The Pats outshot the Raiders in all periods expect the first, and outshot their opposition 28-20 in the final two frames.

After Prince Albert made it 2-0 late in the second, Regina would respond. Tanner Howe put the Pats on the board in his first game back from injury, and the Pats trailed 2-1 after 40 minutes. The Raiders rattled off three straight goals in the third, picking up their second straight win. The Pats have now dropped their last three contests.

FINAL SCORE: Raiders 5, Pats 1

THE GOALS

First Period

No scoring.

Second Period

1-0 Raiders at 6:14 - Tyrone Sobry (2), assisted by Doogan Pederson & Lukas Dragicevic // Pederson's point shot deflected off a body in front to Sobry who let a shot go that beat Kelton Pyne to his blocker side to give the Raiders a 1-0 lead.

2-0 Raiders at 18:34 - Ethan Bibeau (4), assisted by Niall Crocker & Doogan Pederson // Crocker chipped a pass towards the front of the net that deflected off of a Pats' defender to Bibeau who tipped it past Pyne to give the Raiders a 2-0 lead late in the middle frame.

2-1 Pats at 19:29 - Tanner Howe (2), assisted by Braxton Whitehead & Tye Spencer // Whitehead skated with the puck to the high slot and sent a shot towards the Raiders net that deflected off Howe who was cutting in front of the net to put the Pats on the board, now down 2-1.

Third Period

3-1 Raiders at 3:41 - Niall Crocker (6), assisted by Lukas Dragicevic & Aiden Oiring (PP) // Dragicevic's point shot was stopped by Pyne but the rebound went to Crocker who found room to put it past Pyne to give the Raiders a 3-1 lead.

4-1 Raiders at 14:58 - Tomas Mrsic (7), assisted by Lukas Dragicevic & Aiden Oiring (PP) // Mrsic's shot from the point eluded Pyne to make it 4-1 for the Raiders.

5-1 Raiders at 15:15 - Brayden Dube (4), assisted by Justice Christiansen // Dube got the puck along the Pats line, streaked in, and beat Pyne low to his glove hand to make it 5-1.

THE STATISTICS

SOG : Regina - 5-13-15-33 | Prince Albert - 15-12-8-35

PP : Regina - 0/2 | Prince Albert - 2/5

THE GOALTENDING BATTLE

Regina: Kelton Pyne (30 saves / 35 shots)

Prince Albert: Max Hildebrand (32 saves / 33 shots)

THE 3 STARS

First: Max Hildebrand - Raiders

Second: Tanner Howe - Pats

Third: Niall Crocker- Raiders

COMING UP

The Regina Pats are back in action on Friday, November 1 when they host the Medicine Hat Tigers in the 16th annual Cancer Awareness Game, presented by 22Fresh. The Pats will be wearing 22Fresh designed cancer themed jerseys which will be auctioned off after the game.

To place your big on these fabulous jerseys head to https://www.32auctions.com/24PatsCancerAwareness.

The Pats and 22Fresh have also partnered on limited-edition merchandise. Themed t-shirts and hoodies will go on sale starting on Wednesday, October 30 at the Pats Store and in the 22Fresh store located at 1300 8th Ave in Regina.

Net proceeds from the jersey auction and all themed merchandise will go to the Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan.

