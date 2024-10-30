Three Goal Third Period Helps Cougars to 4-1 Win over Moose Jaw

October 30, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars concluded their three-game home stand with a 4-1 victory over the Moose Jaw Warriors, Tuesday at the CN Centre. Terik Parascak led the Cougar offence with a three point night, and Josh Ravensbergen picked up his eighth win of the season, making 20 saves on 21 shots.

GOALS

1st PERIOD:

1-0 Cougars at 5:05 - Koehn Ziemmer (7) assisted by Terik Parascak and Viliam Kmec // Prince George got out to an early start when Koehn Ziemmer was able to capitalize on a wide open cage on the left wing after a shot by Terik Parascak was initially stopped by Jackson Unger.

2nd PERIOD:

1-1 at 7:24 - Noah Degenstein (3) // The Warriors found the equalizer in the second stanza as a shot from Noah Degenstein at the left circle went right off the catching glove of Josh Ravensbergen and into the net to make it 1-1.

3rd PERIOD:

2-1 Cougars at 1:14- Jett Lajoie (8) assisted by Koehn Ziemmer and Evan Groening // Prince George stormed back into the lead in the early stages of the third period. Koehn Ziemmer was able to drag the puck to the left circle, which was then swatted to a Moose Jaw defender and right to the stick of Jett Lajoie who rifled a wrist shot past Unger to put Prince George ahead.

3-1 Cougars at 7:50 - Terik Parascak (7) assisted by Borya Valis and Josh Ravensbergen // Moose Jaw developed a Grade A chance that was stopped by Josh Ravensbergen and ended up resulting in an odd-man rush the other way, leading to a Cougars goal. Borya Valis spotted Terik Parascak who wired a one-timer over the glove of Unger to put Prince George ahead 3-1.

4-1 Cougars at 18:00 - Terik Parascak (9) (EN) (SH) // The Warriors were awarded a late power-play in the third and were able to pull their goalie to try and climb back in the game. However, Terik Parascak found the puck in his own zone and slid the puck the length of the ice into the open net to secure a 4-1 victory for Prince George.

FINAL SCORE:

MJ: 1 PG: 4

FINAL SHOTS:

MJ: 21 PG: 44

POWER-PLAYS:

MJ: 0-2 PG: 0-1

GOALTENDING:

MJ: Jackson Unger: 57:51 - 40/43

PG: Josh Ravensbergen - 60:00 - 20/21

3 STARS:

1.PG: Viliam Kmec (0-1-1)

2.PG: Terik Parascak (2-1-3)

3.PG: Koehn Ziemmer (1-1-2)

POST GAME INTERVIEW WITH GM & HEAD COACH MARK LAMB

https://media.chl.ca/wp-content/uploads/sites/46/2024/10/30015607/Lamb-Post-Game-Oct-29.mp3

POST GAME INTERVIEW WITH FORWARD TERIK PARASCAK

https://media.chl.ca/wp-content/uploads/sites/46/2024/10/30015638/Perry-Post-Game-Oct-29.mp3

