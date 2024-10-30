Broncos Travel to Lethbridge Looking for Fifth Straight Win

October 30, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos (8-5-0-0) will jockey for their 5th straight win and look for two straight 'W's against the Lethbridge Hurricanes (7-3-1-0) Wednesday night at VisitLethbridge.com Arena.

2024-25 Regular Season: 8-5-0-0 Home: 7-2-0-0 Away: 1-3-0-0

First Half Record: 8-5-0-0 Home: 7-2-0-0 Away: 1-3-0-0

LAST GAME 7-4 W vs Thunderbirds: Broncos forward Brady Birnie scored his first career hat-trick as part of a four point night against the Thunderbirds while, Dawson Gerwing, Connor Gabriel, Luke Mistelbacher and Josh McGregor all followed suit in the only match-up of the season against Seattle. Goaltender Joey Rocha made 25 saves for his third win of the season.

LETHBRIDGE: This is the third of four meetings between the Broncos and Hurricanes, the second match-up happened in Swift Current last week on Friday, October 25th in a 4-1 win, evening the season series at one game a piece. Dawson Gerwing, Eric Johnston (GWG), Carlin Dezainde & Brady Birnie scored in the win while Reid Dyck made 19 saves for his 5th win of the season.

2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON SERIES 2023-2024 REGULAR SEASON SERIES:

September 27/2024 - at Lethbridge (6-3 LET) September 22/2023 - at Lethbridge (3-1 LET)

October 25/2024 - at Swift Current (4-1 SC) September 23/2023 - at Swift Current (5-2 LET)

October 30/2024 - at Lethbridge December 8/2023 - at Lethbridge (5-3 LET)

January 10/2025 - at Lethbridge December 9/2023 - at Swift Current (3-1 SC)

December 27/2023 - at Lethbridge (7-6 OT SC)

January 3/2024 - at Lethbridge (6-3 LET)

January 31/2024 - at Swift Current (6-0 SC)

February 14/2024 - at Swift Current (4-1 SC)

For more on tonight's game, visit the Game Notes & Stats links above. The game will be live on Country 94.1 with the Voice of the Broncos Gino De Paoli starting with the pre-game show starting at 6:45, puck drop is 7 PM. You can watch the game on WHL Live - Away Feed.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from October 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.