Broncos Fall in Lethbridge

October 30, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current, SK - Three first period goals was too much to overcome as the Swift Current Broncos dropped a mid-week affair to the Lethbridge Hurricanes Wednesday night.

Despite an early chance from the returning Rylan Gould, it would be the Hurricanes opening the scoring at 3:43 as Logan Wormald countered on a Hurricanes two on one. But on the following face-off the Broncos would give up a second goal eight seconds later from Luke Cozens at 3:51 to push the lead to 2-0. After a Broncos power play, the Hurricanes would counter again thanks to Miguel Marques at 13:18 making it a 3-0 Lethbridge lead, despite outshooting the Hurricanes 18-9.

In the second period, the Broncos wouldn't solve Brady Smith and the Hurricanes till late on the power play at 18:03 as Luke Mistelbacher (Steinbach, MB) would one-time home his 10th of the season and extending his point streak to nine games from Rylan Gould (Headingly, MB) & Brady Birnie (Regina, SK).

The third period was a defensive lock for Lethbridge as they only allowed six Bronco shots and would hang on for the 3-1 win over Swift Current despite the Broncos outshooting the Hurricanes 34-16.

With the loss the Broncos drop their record to 8-6-0-0 while the Hurricanes move to 8-3-1-0.

Next up for the Broncos, a trip to Prince Albert to battle the Raiders at the Art Hauser Centre Friday night at 7 PM.

