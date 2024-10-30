Game Day Preview: Game 14 at Calgary Hitmen
October 30, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Vs Hitmen: Tonight's matchup is the second of eight meetings between the Tigers and Hitmen this season. The Tigers won the previous game 4-2 with Gavin McKenna (2G,1A) leading the way with three points.
2024-25 Season Series:
Calgary 2 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Oct 23 2024)
2024-25 Standings:
7-6-0-0
Central Div. - 3rd
Eastern Con. - 6th
Home - 6-3-0-0
Away - 1-3-0-0
2024-25 Tigers Statistical Leaders:
Goals - Hunter St. Martin (7)
Assists - Gavin McKenna (15)
Points - Gavin McKenna (21)
PIMs - Oasiz Wiesblatt (36)
Plus/Minus - Jonas Woo (+7)
Wins - Harrison Meneghin (4)
Save % - Jordan Switzer (.899)
GAA - Jordan Switzer (2.74)
Shutouts - Harrison Meneghin (1)
Special Teams:
Power Play: 11 - 49 - 22.4%
Penalty Kill: 46 - 57 - 80.7%
Recent Milestones: Hunter St. Martin, Marcus Pacheco and Harrison Meneghin recently hit major milestones. St. Martin suited up in his 150th game on October 16th. Pacheco's first assist on October 18th was his 50th career point. Most recently, Meneghin won his 50th career WHL game on October 23rd against the Calgary Hitmen.
Upcoming Milestones: Captain Oasiz Wiesblatt is coming up quickly on a major milestone. He is only two points away from 200 in his Tigers career.
Streaks: Andrew Basha (2G,4A), Gavin McKenna (4G,4A) and Oasiz Wiesblatt (2G,5A) are riding four game point streaks.
Recent Transactions: The Tigers recently traded goaltender Ethan McCallum to Saskatoon for a 4th round pick (2027) and a conditional 4th round pick (2028) and signed 2006 born forward Carter Cunningham to a WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement. The Tigers also have forwards Brayden Ryan-MacKay and Avery Watson called up from SAHA's U18 Prep Team.
Roster Makeup: The Tigers currently have 26 players on the roster - 2 Goaltenders, 8 Defencemen and 16 Forwards, including 9 rookies.
Age Breakdown: 3 - 20-year-olds, 4 - 19-year-olds, 8 - 18-year-olds, 6 - 17-year-olds and 5 - 16-year-old.
NHL Drafted / Signed Players: Andrew Basha (Calgary Flames), Cayden Lindstrom (Columbus Blue Jackets), Harrison Meneghin (Tampa Bay Lightning), Niilopekka Muhonen (Dallas Stars), Ryder Ritchie (Minnesota Wild), Hunter St. Martin (Florida Panthers), Veeti Vaisanen (Utah Hockey Club)
Previous Games
5-2 Win - Vs Vancouver Giants
8-1 Loss - Vs Prince George Cougars
6-3 Win - @ Moose Jaw Warriors
4-2 Win - Vs Calgary Hitmen
4-2 Loss - @ Red Deer Rebels
5-1 Win - Vs Regina Pats
Next Five Games:
Wednesday, October 30 - @ Calgary Hitmen
Friday, November 1 - @ Regina Pats
Saturday, November 2 - @ Brandon Wheat Kings
Wednesday, November 6 - @ Lethbridge Hurricanes
Friday, November 8 - Vs Edmonton Oil Kings
