Chiefs Host Oil Kings Wednesday in Lone Match-Up of the Season
October 30, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - Head Coach Brad Lauer and overage forward Shea Van Olm square off against their former team as the Spokane Chiefs host the Edmonton Oil Kings Wednesday night for the first and only time this season.
LOCATION: Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena
TIME: 7:05 p.m.
PROMO: TicketsWest Player Magnet Giveaway
JERSEY COLOR: White
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m.) - Listen online.
WATCH: WHL Live
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo
