Chiefs Host Oil Kings Wednesday in Lone Match-Up of the Season

October 30, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - Head Coach Brad Lauer and overage forward Shea Van Olm square off against their former team as the Spokane Chiefs host the Edmonton Oil Kings Wednesday night for the first and only time this season.

LOCATION: Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena

TIME: 7:05 p.m.

PROMO: TicketsWest Player Magnet Giveaway

JERSEY COLOR: White

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m.) - Listen online.

WATCH: WHL Live

FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from October 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.