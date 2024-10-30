Tamelin Called Up, Esler and Preston with Hockey Canada at World U17 Hockey Challenge

Spokane, Wash. - Spokane Chiefs 16-year-olds Carter Esler and Mathis Preston will miss the next six games as they participate in the 2024 World U17 Hockey Challenge in Sarnia, Ontario with Hockey Canada. Esler will be competing with Team Canada Red, while Preston will play for Team Canada White. The Chiefs have called up goaltender Ryan Tamelin as an Affiliated Player while Esler is away.

In 14 games so far this season, Preston - who was originally selected third-overall by the Chiefs in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft - has logged seven goals and three assists to bring his career total to 14 points in 19 total WHL games. He currently leads Chiefs rookies this season.

Esler, who was the Chiefs' highest-selected goaltender ever (22nd-overall, 2023 WHL Prospects Draft), has been in net for four games this season, notching two wins and two losses and posting a 3.90 GAA and .883 SV%. He recorded his first career win at home against the Seattle Thunderbirds on October 5, a 7-2 Chiefs victory.

Tamelin, a 6-foot-8 netminder out of Invermere, BC, was recently re-acquired by Spokane from the Victoria Royals after he was originally drafted by the Chiefs in the 9th round (183rd overall) of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft. He posted a 2.82 GAA and .913 SV% over 18 games (13-4-0) with Okanagan Hockey Academy U18 Prep last season. In three playoff games, he had a 2.53 GAA and a .925 SV% (2-0-1). Tamelin made his WHL debut on January 13, 2024 and had 33 saves when the Royals took on the Saskatoon Blades.

After the 2023-24 WHL season, Tamelin was ranked 29th by NHL Central Scouting amongst North American goalies ahead of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft in Las Vegas. He was also named a finalist for the U18 CSSHL Top Goaltender Award and a CSSHL First-Team All Star.

