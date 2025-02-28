Warriors Dealt Overtime Loss in Swift Current

February 28, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







Swift Current, SK - The Moose Jaw Warriors battled hard but came up just short falling 3-2 in overtime to the Swift Current Broncos at the Innovation Plex.

The first period was fast and had plenty of action on both sides of the red line. Moose Jaw was able to generate some pressure but unfortunately, found themselves trailing after twenty minutes when Broncos forward Connor Gabriel scored just past the nine-minute mark.

Five minutes into the second period, the Warriors won a faceoff in the Broncos' right circle. Pavel McKenzie was able to work the puck to Aiden Ziprick at the blueline, the defenceman took a shot that was deflected by Owen Berge, his 11th of the season tied the game at one.

Four minutes later, the Warriors were working on the power play. Just as the man-advantage expired, a bouncing puck came to Ethan Hughes on the right side of the Swift Current net, the second-year forward scored his sixth of the season to give Moose Jaw their first lead of the game.

Swift Current snagged an equalizer with eight seconds left in the period. Playing four-on-four, Clarke Caswell led a rush across the Warriors line, he was able to set up Luke Mistelbacher driving the net where he scored, tying the game at two.

The battles continued throughout the third period as both teams pressured for a go-ahead. Moose Jaw put nine shots on net in the frame but could not beat Joey Rocha, while on the other side, Matthew Hutchison made 10 saves in the period, including three on breakaways, keeping the game tied and forcing overtime.

52 seconds into the extra period, Clarke Caswell was able to find Luke Mistelbacher in front of the Moose Jaw net where he scored his second of the game, handing the Warriors a narrow overtime loss.

Matthew Hutchison made 19 saves for the Warriors and Joey Rocha made 24 for the Broncos. Josh Banini started in net for Moose Jaw and made 14 saves on 15 shots before leaving the game due to an injury early in the second period.

The Warriors' weekend continues Saturday in downtown Moose Jaw with their final meeting of the season against the Saskatoon Blades.

Tickets are available online at www.mjwarriors.ca or the Moose Jaw Events Centre Box Office.

