Oil Kings Continue Road Trip in Prince Albert

February 28, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince Albert, Sask. - The Edmonton Oil Kings continue their East Division road trip tonight as they head north to Prince Albert to take on the Raiders.

Edmonton is coming off a 4-1 loss to the Brandon Wheat Kings on Wednesday night when they fired 47 shots towards the net. Gracyn Sawchyn had the lone goal. The Oil Kings are now 32-22-2-2 and are sixth in the Eastern Conference playoff race. They're one point back of fifth place Brandon and one point ahead of seventh place Saskatoon, who is on the docket tomorrow.

Prince Albert also last played on Wednesday night, a 2-1 overtime loss at the hands of the Lethbridge Hurricanes. They now sit at 33-19-4-1, good for 71 points and the East Division lead heading into tonight's action.

An interesting matchup to watch tonight could be the special teams as the Oil Kings top-ranked powerplay in the WHL matches up with the Raiders second-ranked powerplay.

In the season series, Edmonton holds a 1-2-0-0 record with one more game after tonight still remaining in the series. Edmonton won the most recent matchup on January 10, a 5-4 win at Rogers Place. Edmonton ha scored eight in the season series and have allowed 13. Cole Miller, Gracyn Sawchyn, and Roan Woodward all have three points to lead the way for Edmonton in the matchup. Tomas Mrsic has nine points in three games to lead Prince Albert.

Game time from the Art Hauser Centre is 6 p.m. Mountain Time.

Oil Kings Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Gracyn Sawchyn (45, 27-41-68)

Gavin Hodnett (58, 24-37-61)

Adam Jecho (58, 23-24-47)

Roan Woodward (58, 19-28-47)

Lukas Sawchyn (56, 13-33-46)

Oil Kings Milestone Watch:

F Gracyn Sawchyn is 11 points away from 200 in the WHL

F Marshall Finnie is 12 points away from 100 in the WHL

F Adam Jecho is 6 points away from 100 in the WHL

F Cole Miller is 14 points away from 100 in the WHL

Raiders Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Tomas Mrsic (54, 32-48-80)

Aiden Oiring (57, 22-50-72)

Lukas Dragicevic (55, 14-49-63)

Brayden Dube (57, 26-32-58)

Rilen Kovacevic (55, 26-30-56)

