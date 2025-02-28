Preview: Americans vs Giants - February 28, 2025
February 28, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
Americans vs Giants
Friday, February 28, 2025 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center
Start Time: 7:05 p.m. PT
Fred Meyer/Sunwest Sportswear Pink Ice Night
Ice at the Toyota Center will be painted pink
Theme jerseys worn by players and auctioned off following the game
LAST GAME: The Americans never trailed in their 4-2 win over the Spokane Chiefs last Saturday, leading 1-0 and 3-2 at the period breaks. Cruz Pavao, Jake Sloan, Terrell Goldsmith and Savin Virk (EN, SHG) scored for the Americans while Lukas Matecha returned to form with a 32-save performance.
VS VANCOUVER: Tonight is the fourth and final meeting between the Americans and Giants. Tri-City is hoping to avoid the season series sweep as they have dropped the first three head-to-head meetings. Vancouver spoiled Tri-City's Teddy Bear Toss with a 3-2 overtime win on December 6 before the Americans lost 5-1 and 6-3 in Vancouver December 15 and January 17. The two teams are also jostling for playoff positioning.
SCORING LEADERS
Tri-City Americans Vancouver Giants
Jake Sloan (25-38-63) Cameron Schmidt (34-30-64)
Max Curran (19-41-60) Mazden Leslie (16-46-62)
Brandon Whynott (23-29-52) Ty Halaburda (23-30-53)
SPECIAL TEAMS
Tri-City Americans Vancouver Giants
Power Play - 15.6% (31-for-195) Power Play - 25.5% (59-for-231)
Penalty Kill - 78.5% (168-for-214) Penalty Kill - 75.1% (163-for-217)
Around the Concourse:
Section D: Pink Sweater and autographed puck sales courtesy of Sunwest Sportswear
Section J: Silent Auction (Good Shepard)
Section X: Squishy pucks courtesy of Inland Imaging
Jersey Auction: Online Auction for pink jerseys via Dash Auctions
Gesa Autograph Booth: Carter MacAdams
How to Tune In:
Webcast: WHL Live - Sign Up & Watch Here
Television: SWX/KNDU
Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App
Follow us on social media:Twitter » Facebook » Instagram
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from February 28, 2025
- Broncos Open Weekend Home Stand against Warriors - Swift Current Broncos
- Oil Kings Continue Road Trip in Prince Albert - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Preview: Americans vs Giants - February 28, 2025 - Tri-City Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tri-City Americans Stories
- Preview: Americans vs Giants - February 28, 2025
- Americans Host Giants for Fred Meyer/Sunwest Sportswear Pink Ice Night
- Americans Double-Up Chiefs, Secure Weekend Split
- Preview: Americans vs Chiefs - February 22, 2025
- Americans' Comeback Effort Falls Short In High-Scoring Game Against Spokane