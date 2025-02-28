Preview: Americans vs Giants - February 28, 2025

February 28, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Americans vs Giants

Friday, February 28, 2025 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center

Start Time: 7:05 p.m. PT

Fred Meyer/Sunwest Sportswear Pink Ice Night

Ice at the Toyota Center will be painted pink

Theme jerseys worn by players and auctioned off following the game

LAST GAME: The Americans never trailed in their 4-2 win over the Spokane Chiefs last Saturday, leading 1-0 and 3-2 at the period breaks. Cruz Pavao, Jake Sloan, Terrell Goldsmith and Savin Virk (EN, SHG) scored for the Americans while Lukas Matecha returned to form with a 32-save performance.

VS VANCOUVER: Tonight is the fourth and final meeting between the Americans and Giants. Tri-City is hoping to avoid the season series sweep as they have dropped the first three head-to-head meetings. Vancouver spoiled Tri-City's Teddy Bear Toss with a 3-2 overtime win on December 6 before the Americans lost 5-1 and 6-3 in Vancouver December 15 and January 17. The two teams are also jostling for playoff positioning.

SCORING LEADERS

Tri-City Americans Vancouver Giants

Jake Sloan (25-38-63) Cameron Schmidt (34-30-64)

Max Curran (19-41-60) Mazden Leslie (16-46-62)

Brandon Whynott (23-29-52) Ty Halaburda (23-30-53)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Tri-City Americans Vancouver Giants

Power Play - 15.6% (31-for-195) Power Play - 25.5% (59-for-231)

Penalty Kill - 78.5% (168-for-214) Penalty Kill - 75.1% (163-for-217)

Around the Concourse:

Section D: Pink Sweater and autographed puck sales courtesy of Sunwest Sportswear

Section J: Silent Auction (Good Shepard)

Section X: Squishy pucks courtesy of Inland Imaging

Jersey Auction: Online Auction for pink jerseys via Dash Auctions

Gesa Autograph Booth: Carter MacAdams

How to Tune In:

Webcast: WHL Live - Sign Up & Watch Here

Television: SWX/KNDU

Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App

