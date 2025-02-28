Game Preview: Game 61 at Regina Pats

February 28, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Tonight's Matchup: Tonight's matchup is the fifth and final meeting between the Tigers and Regina Pats this season. The Tigers have won all four of the previous meetings by a combined score of 26-10. Gavin McKenna (3G,8A) leads the way for the Tigers with 11 points in the season series.

2024-25 Season Series:

Regina 1 @ Medicine Hat 5 (Oct 26 2024)

Medicine Hat 10 @ Regina 5 (Nov 1 2024)

Regina 4 @ Medicine Hat 10 (Jan 21 2025)

Regina 0 @ Medicine Hat 1 (Feb 15 2025)

Previous Game: The Tigers defeated the Edmonton Oil Kings 5-3 on Sunday night at Rogers Place. Gavin McKenna (2G,1A) led the Tigers with three points in the win. Marcus Pacheco, Hunter St. Martin and Mathew Ward also scored for the Tigers. Harrison Meneghin had a great game in net for the Tigers. He made 25 saves to record his 16th win of the season.

2024-25 Standings:

39-17-3-1

Central Div. - 1st

Eastern Con. - 1st

Home (22-7-2-0)

Away (17-10-1-1)

2024-25 Tigers Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Goals - Hunter St. Martin (36) Wins - Jordan Switzer (21)

Assists - Gavin McKenna (74) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.896)

Points - Gavin McKenna (106) GAA - Harrison Meneghin (2.71)

PIMs - Oasiz Wiesblatt (133) Shutouts - Jordan Switzer (3)

Plus/Minus - Gavin McKenna (+47)

Special Teams:

Power Play: 61 - 216 - 28.2%

Penalty Kill: 183 - 234 - 78.2%

League Leaders:

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Points Gavin McKenna - 106 (2nd)

Points Oasiz Wiesblatt - 85 (8th)

Goals Hunter St. Martin - 36 (Tied 6th)

Goals (Defencemen) Bryce Pickford - 20 (Tied 1st)

Goals (Rookies) Liam Ruck - 18 (Tied 4th)

Assists Gavin McKenna - 74 (1st)

Assists Oasiz Wiesblatt - 57 (Tied 7th)

Power Play Assists Gavin McKenna - 24 (5th)

Short Handed Goals Hunter St. Martin - 6 (1st)

Game Winning Goals Oasiz Wiesblatt - 7 (Tied 4th)

Game Winning Goals Hunter St. Martin - 5 (Tied 10th)

First Goals Hunter St. Martin - 6 (Tied 7th)

Insurance Goals Gavin McKenna - 5 (Tied 6th)

Plus/Minus Gavin McKenna - +47 (2nd)

Penalty Minutes Oasiz Wiesblatt - 133 (2nd)

Wins Jordan Switzer - 21 (8th)

Goals Against Average Harrison Meneghin - 2.71 (2nd)

Goals Against Average Jordan Switzer - 2.76 (6th)

Shutouts Jordan Switzer - 3 (Tied 3rd)

Shutouts Harrison Meneghin - 2 (Tied 5th)

Roaring Runs:

Player Name Streak

Gavin McKenna 34 Game Point Streak - 74 Points

Oasiz Wiesblatt 4 Game Point Streak - 5 Points

Tanner Molendyk 4 Game Point Streak - 5 Points

Mathew Ward 3 Game Point Streak - 3 Points

Jordan Switzer 3 Game Win Streak

Upcoming Milestones:

Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At

Cayden Lindstrom 100 Career Games 99 Career Games

Cayden Lindstrom 50 Career Goals 46 Career Goals

Mathew Ward 250 Career Points 247 Career Points

Oasiz Wiesblatt 100 Career Goals 93 Career Goals

Jonas Woo 100 Career Points 99 Career Points

Roster Makeup: 25 players on the roster - 2 Goaltenders - 7 Defencemen - 16 Forwards

20 Years Old (2004) Meneghin, Ward, Weisblatt

19 Years Old (2005) Pacheco, St. Martin, Basha, Van Mulligen, Neutens, Molendyk, Volotovskii

18 Years Old (2006) Cunningham, Lindstrom, Ritchie, Vaisanen, Muhonen, Pickford, Woo

17 Years Old (2007) McCann, McKenna, Switzer, Moss

16 Years Old (2008) M. Ruck, L. Ruck, Gordon-Carroll

15 Years Old (2009) Ruptash

NHL Drafted / Signed Players: Andrew Basha (Calgary Flames), Cayden Lindstrom (Columbus Blue Jackets), Harrison Meneghin (Tampa Bay Lightning), Niilopekka Muhonen (Dallas Stars), Ryder Ritchie (Minnesota Wild), Hunter St. Martin (Florida Panthers), Veeti Vaisanen (Utah Hockey Club), Tanner Molendyk (Nashville Predators)

Push To The Playoffs:

Opponent Games Against Season Series Opponent Record Past 10 Games

Brandon Wheat Kings 1 2-1-0-0 31-18-4-3 7-2-1-0

Calgary Hitmen 1 6-0-1-0 38-15-3-2 8-2-0-0

Kelowna Rockets 1 N/A 17-35-4-2 1-8-0-1

Lethbridge Hurricanes 2 3-3-0-0 37-19-2-1 6-3-1-0

Red Deer Rebels 2 2-4-0-0 21-28-5-2 5-4-1-0

Regina Pats 1 4-0-0-0 15-35-5-2 2-7-1-0

Tigers Schedule:

Last Five Results Next Five Time

Vs Regina 1-0 Win @ Regina - Fri. Feb 28 6:00 PM (MST)

Vs Lethbridge 5-1 Win @ Brandon - Sat. Mar 1 6:00 PM (MST)

Vs Edmonton 5-4 Loss Vs Kelowna - Tues. Mar 4 7:00 PM (MST)

Vs Kamloops 5-0 Win @ Red Deer - Fri. Mar. 7 7:00 PM (MST)

@ Edmonton 5-3 Win @ Lethbridge - Fri. Mar. 14 7:00 PM (MST)

