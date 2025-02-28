Tigers Sneak Past Pats in Goaltending Clinic

February 28, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Regina, Sask. - The Medicine Hat Tigers snuck past the Regina Pats on Friday at the Brandt Centre, defeating them 2-0 with an empty netter.

The Pats deserved a much better result as they wrapped up their five-game season series with Medicine Hat. The Pats outshot the Tigers 17-6 in the third, and 36-27 overall.

Marcus Pacheco opened the scoring midway through the opening period to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead. That score stood up until the final two minutes of regulation where Oasiz Wiesblatt sealed the contest with an empty netter.

Both goaltenders were specular. Kelton Pyne made 25 saves while Jordan Switzer extended his shutout streak to 210 minutes with a 36-save performance.

FINAL SCORE: Tigers 2, Pats 0

THE GOALS

First Period

1-0: Tigers at 11:10 - Marcus Pacheco (12), assisted by Liam Ruck & Marcus Ruck // The Tigers entered the Pats zone two-on-three. Liam Ruck got the puck to a streaking Pacheco who snuck in behind coverage and chipped the puck past Pyne to make it 1-0 Tigers.

Second Period

No scoring.

Third Period

2-0: Tigers at 18:44 - Oasiz Wiesblatt (29), assisted by Hunter St. Martin (EN) // Wiesblatt got the puck at the Pats line and found the empty net to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead late in the contest.

THE STATISTICS

SOG : Regina - 9-10-17-36 | Medicine Hat - 10-11-6-27

PP : Regina - 0/2 | Medicine Hat - 0/2

THE GOALTENDING BATTLE

Regina: Kelton Pyne (25 saves / 26 shots)

Medicine Hat: Jordan Switzer (36 saves / 36 shots)

THE 3 STARS

First: Jordan Switzer (36 saves, SO) - Tigers

Second: Kelton Pyne (25 saves) - Pats

Third: Julien Maze - Pats

JUST NOTES

The Pats have now been shutout seven times this season, including in four of their last five games. The Tigers swept the season series 5-0. Regina fell to 15-36-5-2 while the Tigers improved to 40-17-3-1.

COMING UP

The Pats next game is on home ice when they play host to the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Saturday, March 1st at the Brandt Centre, with a 6pm puck drop. Get your tickets at ReginaPats.com.

