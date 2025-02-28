Wheat Kings Win First Shootout Of Season Over Hurricanes

February 28, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Brandon Wheat Kings News Release







Extra time, whether overtime or the shootout, has not been kind to the Wheat Kings this season. But against the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Friday, February 28, they found a way to snap their shootout skid.

Jaxon Jacobson scored twice, Nolan Flamand scored once, and Carson Bjarnason was heroic for the second straight night, turning aside 38 shots and all three shooters in a 4-3 shootout win. Nicholas Johnson scored the only goal of the shootout for the win.

"It was a big two points obviously," said head coach and GM Marty Murray. "They had some really good looks in overtime, and what can you say about (Bjarnason)? He stood on his head and made some huge saves and got it done in the shootout too.

The Wheat Kings opened the scoring off the rush as Jordan Gavin broke in to his right and pulled up, waiting for help. He found Jacobson trailing, and the rookie's shot from long range deflected its way past Jackson Unger.

Before the period was out, however, the Hurricanes had the lead. First, Anthony Wilson took a shot-pass that was tipped in by Kash Andresen. Then, on a late too many men call against, the Wheat Kings gave up a tick-tack-goal to the Hurricanes' power play with just 11 seconds to go.

Another rush, with Gavin factoring in again, led the Wheat Kings to tie the score. Matteo Michels broke in up the right side and sold the shot before sliding it over to Jacobson, who made no mistake on his second of the night.

With the Wheat Kings already on the power play, the Hurricanes gave them a lengthy five-on-three and the Black and Gold made it count. From the goal line, Johnson left it on a tee for Flamand, and Flamand wired it home for his 21st of the season.

In the third period, as the teams traded chances, the Hurricanes replied. Noah Chadwick carried in from the left point and left the puck neatly at the left circle for Leo Braillard, who snapped in the tying goal home.

As it turned out, that would be the last regular goal of the game. Neither the rest of the third period nor all of overtime yielded any goals. And only one player scored in the shootout: Johnson, with a low, hard shot beating Unger for the game-winning goal.

The win is the second straight for the Wheat Kings, and their second straight over an Albertan opponent. Wrapping up the three game homestand tomorrow, they'll face the Medicine Hat Tigers.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from February 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.