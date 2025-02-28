Game Preview: Cougars vs. Blazers: 0

February 28, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE - The Prince George Cougars will try to secure their third consecutive win as they battle the Kamloops Blazers. Tonight's game is 'Cougars Fight Cancer' Night where there will be speciality jerseys and a Mega 50/50 Jackpot.

-

When: Friday, Feb. 28

Puck Drop: 7:00 pm

Listen: 94.3 The Goat

Watch: WHL Live

-

Cougars Record: 33-19-4-2 (72 Points / 2nd BC Division / 4th Western Conference)

Cougars Last Game: A 5-2 win over the Kelowna Rockets on Wednesday, Feb. 26

-

Blazers Record: 21-31-4-1 (47 Points / 4th BC Division / 10th Western Conference)

Blazers Last Game: A 4-2 win over the Portland Winterhawks on Wednesday, Feb. 26

-

One Two Three Danis...

Cougars' forward Matteo Danis is fresh off his second career WHL hat-trick in the 5-2 win over Kelowna on Wednesday night. Danis enters tonight with points in seven of his last 10 games (7-2-9). The Calgary, AB product owns 13 goals and 9 assists thus far for Prince George.

Playoff Bound...

The Cougars have punched their ticket to the 2025 WHL Playoffs for the fourth consecutive season. The Cougars enter tonight as the fourth seed in the Western Conference and if the team were to start the playoffs tonight, they would have home ice in the opening round. PG also enters tonight five points behind the Victoria Royals for top spot in the BC Division.

Home Sweet Home...

No team in the Western Hockey League has fewer losses on home ice than the Prince George Cougars. The Cats improved to a 20-4-3-2 record at the CN Centre after the 5-2 win last night. The team won 25 home games in the 2023-24 season.

On the Other Side...

The Blazers enter tonight fighting for their playoff lives. Kamloops enters tonight just three points behind the Seattle Thunderbirds for the 8th and final playoff spot. Kamloops is also chasing the Wenatchee Wild who sit just one point ahead of Kamloops.

What's After Tonight?

Next Game: Saturday, March 1 @ Kamloops - 6:00 pm

Next Home Game: Friday, March 14 vs. Wenatchee - 7:00 pm

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from February 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.