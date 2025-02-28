Broncos Open Weekend Home Stand against Warriors

February 28, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current, SK - It's a two-game home stand for the Swift Current Broncos (29-25-1-1) as they play host to the Moose Jaw Warriors for the first time in 2025.

Swift Current will look for their 30th win of the season after falling in Calgary Wednesday 3-0. While the Warriors have lost 11 straight games coming into tonight's contest. The Broncos are 4-1-0-0 against Moose Jaw including their most recent win coming at the Moose Jaw Events Centre on December 6, 2024.

Tonight is Country Night at InnovationPlex where the 50/50 pot is seeded at $5000 and growing. It's also Fireball Friday where shots of fireball are $5 all game. There will be Original 16 Cowboy Hats for the first 100 fans through the doors and plenty of samples courtesy of Original 16. Hockey Happy Hour specials are on from 6-7 PM.

You can catch tonight's game on Country 94.1 with the Voice of the Broncos Gino De Paoli, starting with the pre-game show at 6:45.

2024-25 Regular Season: 29-25-1-1 Home: 18-10-1-0 Away: 11-14-0-1

First Half Record: 17-16-0-1 Home: 12-7-0-0 Away: 5-9-0-1

Second Half Record: 12-9-1-0 Home: 6-3-1-0 Away: 6-5-0-0

LAST GAME 3-0 L @ Hitmen: For the first time this season the Swift Current Broncos were shutout in a game on February 26 at Scotiabank Saddledome. Tanner Howe, Sawyer Mynio & Ben Kindel lead the way for the Hitmen while Calgary goaltender Daniel Hauser made 23 saves for the shutout.

VS. MOOSE JAW: This is the 6th of 8 meeting this season between the Broncos & Warriors, with Swift Current winning all but one game. The Broncos were victorious on December 6, 2024 at the Moose Jaw Events Centre. Former Bronco Dawson Gerwing scored the game winner while Rylan Gould scored twice and Joey Rocha made 28 saves in the win for the Broncos. Both Luke Mistelbacher & Clarke Caswell lead the Broncos in scoring against Moose Jaw with ten points. Since 1996-97 the Broncos are 106-81-4-4 (six ties) against the Warriors. While at home, Swift Current is 55-30-2-4 (2 ties) against Moose Jaw.

2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON SERIES 2023-2024 REGULAR SEASON SERIES:

October 19/2024 - at Swift Current (6-5 OT SC) November 24/2023 - at Moose Jaw (6-3 SC)

November 12/2024 - at Moose Jaw (4-3 SOW SC) November 28/2023 - at Moose Jaw (4-0 MJ)

November 13/2024 - at Swift Current (5-4 OT SC) January 6/2024 - at Swift Current (7-6 SC)

November 26/2024 - at Moose Jaw (7-4 MJ) January 19/2024 - at Swift Current (5-3 MJ)

December 6/2024 - at Moose Jaw (3-2 SC) January 20/2024 - at Moose Jaw (4-3 MJ)

February 28/2025 - at Swift Current February 19/2024 - at Swift Current (5-2 SC)

March 21/2025 - at Swift Current

March 22/2025 - Moose Jaw

