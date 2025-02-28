Chiefs Welcome Wenatchee Friday Night for Last Match-Up of Season
February 28, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs welcome the Wenatchee Wild to Spokane Arena for the last match-up of the season between the divisional foes. So far, Spokane is 6-1-0-0 against Wenatchee this year with Berkly Catton being the Chiefs' top scorer against the Wild with three goals and 11 assists in five games.
TIME: 7:05 p.m.
PROMO: Shriners Children's Spokane School Night and Zipper Pull Giveaway (kids 12 and up)
JERSEY COLOR: Red
