Tigers Shut Out Pats 2-0

February 28, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Tigers kicked off the weekend with a trip to Regina to take on the Pats. It was the final game of the season series between the two teams. The Tigers have won all four of the previous meetings by a combined score of 26 - 10.

The Tigers opened the scoring midway through the first period. Liam Ruck mad a fantastic spinning back hand pass from the left side of the net to find Marcus Pacheco pinching up in front of the net. Pacheco tapped home the puck for his 12th goal of the season. Markus Ruck also picked up an assist on the opening goal.

The goalies for both teams shone in the second period. Neither team was able to lit the lamp with the Tigers holding the edge in shots 11-10 in the frame.

The third period was much of the same with the netminders taking centre stage. However, the Pats controlled much of the play outshooting the Tigers 17-6 in the final period. Despite this, the Pats were unable to tie up the game and decided to go with the extra attacker in the final minutes. The Tigers were able to capitalize though and secure the victory when Oasiz Wiesblatt scored his 29th into the empty net. Hunter St. Martin picked up the assist on the insurance goal.

Jordan Switzer got the start in net for the Tigers. He had a fantastic game recording his third straight shutout. He saved all 36 shots he faced to pick up his 22nd win and fourth shutout of the season. Kelton Pyne was in net for the Pats. He also had a very strong game saving all but one of the 26 shots he faced.

Shots:

Medicine Hat - 27

Regina - 36

Special Teams:

PP: 0/2 - 0%

PK: 2/2 - 100%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Jordan Switzer - Medicine Hat

Kelton Pyne - Regina

Julien Maze - Regina

Supplement King Hardest Working Player: Hunter St. Martin

The Tigers are back in action on tomorrow night when they head to Brandon to finish the season series with the Wheat Kings. Game time is 6:00 PM (MST). You can listen live on Wild 94.5 FM or watch on watch.chl.ca.

