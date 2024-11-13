Warriors, Broncos Set for Rematch in Swift Current

November 13, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







Swift Current, SK - After the two sides traded goals in a back-and-forth game in downtown Moose Jaw on Tuesday, the Moose Jaw Warriors and Swift Current Broncos will lock horns again at the InnovationPlex on Wednesday night.

The Broncos took the first half of the mid-week home-and-home game, 4-3, in a shootout on Tuesday at the Hangar.

The game saw the Warriors take the lead three times, but the Broncos respond each time before finishing off the win in the skills contest.

The loss dropped the Warriors' record to 4-13-2-1 this season, while the Broncos improved to 12-6-0-0 and took over first place in the East Division.

Brayden Yager scored his team-leading 10th goal in the loss of Moose Jaw, while Lynden Lakovic had an assist, giving him a team-high 15 assists and 24 points in 20 games this season.

On the other side, Luke Mistelbacher had two assists to give him a Broncos-leading 31 points this season, while Clarke Caswell had a goal and two points.

Both meetings between these two teams so far this season has needed extra time after the Broncos took the first match-up 6-5 in overtime on Oct. 19.

The Warriors will look to snap a four-game losing skid and earn their second win of the month when they travel into Swift Current on Wednesday night. Puck drops at 7 p.m.

Tune into all the action on CHL TV and Country 100, starting with the Pre-Game Show at 6:40 p.m. with Voice of the Warriors, James Gallo.

