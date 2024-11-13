Broncos Rally for Shootout Win in Moose Jaw

November 13, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Moose Jaw, SK - Despite never leading all night, the Swift Current Broncos came away with their 12th win of the season on the road in Moose Jaw Tuesday night by a 4-3 final. Putting them atop the standings in the East Division.

The Warriors would break the ice in the first period with the only goal scored as Ethan Hughes stole the puck at the point for the Broncos and took off on a break-away beating goaltender Reid Dyck (Winkler, MB). Moose Jaw would take that 1-0 lead to the 2nd period. Swift Current outshot the Warriors 13-9 in the opening 20.

Swift Current would fire 21 shots towards Jackson Unger in the middle frame and it would take a four-on-four to solve him as Grayson Burzynski (Winnipeg, MB) would bang home his 4th of the season from Brady Birnie (Regina, SK) & Clarke Caswell (Brandon, MB) at 15:28. Swift Current would outshoot the Warriors 21-7 in the period and all square at 1-1 after 40.

Into the third the Warriors would lead again just 20 seconds in as Brayden Yager would make it 2-1 but the Broncos countered quickly at 3:18 as Carlin Dezainde would score his 13th of the season from Luke Mistelbacher (Steinbach, MB) & Rylan Gould. Moose Jaw would take a 3-2 lead at 8:03 on the power play from Aiden Ziprick. But just 1:28 later Clarke Caswell would knock down his 5th of the season from Mistelbacher & Birnie. Both teams would have late shots to win in regulation but could not pull away forcing overtime. Swift Current would outshoot the Warriors in the extra frame but it would take a five round shootout where Reid Dyck would go a perfect 5/5 in net while Brady Birnie would score the eventual winning tally giving the Broncos their 4th straight win and move to 1st in the East Division with a 12-6-0-0 record.

The two club reconvene in Swift Current Wednesday night. It's Wiener Wednesday and Bring A Buddy Night for season Ticket Holder. Get you tickets at the Stable or online.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from November 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.