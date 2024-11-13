Chiefs Defenseman Brayden Crampton Commits to Bowling Green State University

November 13, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - Spokane Chiefs overage defenseman Brayden Crampton has announced his commitment to Bowling Green State University. BGSU is a Division I NCAA hockey program that plays in the Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) conference. Crampton is the first Chief to commit to an NCAA school following the changes to the eligibility rules for NCAA men's hockey.

The 20-year-old blueliner will join the BGSU program upon the conclusion of his WHL eligibility at the end of the 2024-25 season.

"I'm super grateful and excited for this opportunity to play at Bowling Green for the 2025-26 season," Crampton said. "Big thanks to my family, friends, coaches, teammates and the Spokane Chiefs for everything they have done along the way!"

Crampton, a 6-foot Chilliwack, B.C. native, has 3 goals and 13 assists so far this season, leading Chiefs defensemen with 16 total points. Crampton has suited up for 200 Western Hockey League games since joining the Chiefs in the 2021-22 season. In that time, he's accumulated 16 goals and 80 assists for 96 total points, which is tied for 16th all-time among Chiefs' defensemen. Last season, he posted career highs of 9 goals, 48 assists, 57 points and a +5.

Crampton and the Chiefs (12-8-0-0) return home this weekend to take on the Calgary Hitmen on Friday, November 15 and the Red Deer Rebels on Saturday, November 16.

