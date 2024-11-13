Gameday Preview: Game 20 at Edmonton Oil Kings

November 13, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Tonight's Matchup: Tonight's matchup is the third of eight matchups between the Tigers and Oil Kings this season. The Oil Kings won the previous meeting 4-2 with forward Oasiz Weisblatt leading the way for the Tigers with 2 points. (1 Goal / 1 Assist.)

2024-25 Season Series:

Edmonton 2 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Sep 21, 2024)

Edmonton 4 @ Medicine Hat 2 (Nov 8, 2024)

2024-25 Standings:

10-9-0-0

Central Div. - 2nd

Eastern Con. - 5th

Home - 7-4-0-0

Away - 3-5-0-0

2024-25 Tigers Statistical Leaders:

Goals - Hunter St. Martin (17)

Assists - Gavin McKenna (26)

Points - Gavin McKenna (37)

PIMs - Oasiz Wiesblatt (52)

Plus/Minus - Gavin McKenna (+14)

Wins - Harrison Meneghin (5)

Save % - Harrison Meneghin (.884)

GAA - Harrison Meneghin (3.16)

Shutouts - Harrison Meneghin (1)

Special Teams:

Power Play: 17 - 78 - 21.8%

Penalty Kill: 66 - 85 - 77.6%

Recent Milestones: Gavin McKenna tallies 4 assists Vs the Moose Jaw Warriors on November 9th. His First assist was his 100th Career assist in the WHL. While his second assist was his 150th point in the WHL. Both McKenna and Hunter St. Martin are each one goal away from hitting their respective 50 career goal milestones. Tigers' rookie Brayden Ryan-MacKay also secured a milestone Saturday Vs the Warriors as he scores his first career WHL goal.

Ruck N' Roll: Tigers rookies Liam and Markus Ruck returned to Medicine Hat with more than just memories from their stint with Team Canada White at the U17 World Hockey Challenge. Team Canada White clinched a 3-1 victory over Team Canada Red in the gold medal game in Sarnia, Ontario. The Ruck brothers made their mark, combining for 8 points over 5 games-Markus with 2 goals and 2 assists, and Liam with 4 assists.

Hunt...ing for Goals: Hunter St. Martin is having a career year for the Medicine Hat Tigers. With standout performances this season, he's tallied 17 goals over 16 games, including an impressive 9 goals in his last 5 games. St. Martin has recorded two hat tricks so far, one of which included an incredible 5-goal game. Now, the Florida Panthers prospect sits just one goal away from reaching his 50th career WHL goal.

Recent Transactions: The Tigers recently traded goaltender Ethan McCallum to Saskatoon for a 4th round pick (2027) and a conditional 4th round pick (2028) and signed 2006 born forward Carter Cunningham to a WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement. The Tigers also have forward Brayden Ryan-MacKay called up from SAHA's U18 Prep Team.

Roster Makeup: The Tigers currently have 25 players on the roster - 2 Goaltenders, 8 Defencemen and 15 Forwards, including 8 rookies.

Age Breakdown: 26 players on the roster - 2 Goaltenders - 8 Defencemen - 15 Forwards

20 Years Old (2004) Meneghin, Ward, Weisblatt

19 Years Old (2005) Pacheco, St. Martin, Basha, Van Mulligen

18 Years Old (2006) Cunningham, Lindstrom, Ritchie, Vaisanen, Muhonen, Corbet, Pickford, Woo

17 Years Old (2007) Harsanyi, McCann, McKenna, Kashkowski, Paranych, Switzer

16 Years Old (2008) M. Ruck, L. Ruck, Ryan-MacKay, Gordon-Carroll

Tigers League Leaders:

Stat Categories # Position in WHL

Points Gavin McKenna - 37 Points (1st)

Goals Hunter St. Martin - 17 Goals (Tied 2nd)

Assists Gavin McKenna - 26 Assists (1st)

Short Handed Goals Hunter St. Martin - 3 SHG (1st) Andrew Basha 2 SHG (Tied 2nd)

Power Play Assists Gavin McKenna - 9 PPA (Tied 3rd)

NHL Drafted / Signed Players: Andrew Basha (Calgary Flames), Cayden Lindstrom (Columbus Blue Jackets), Harrison Meneghin (Tampa Bay Lightning), Niilopekka Muhonen (Dallas Stars), Ryder Ritchie (Minnesota Wild), Hunter St. Martin (Florida Panthers), Veeti Vaisanen (Utah Hockey Club)

Previous Five Games

10-5 Win - @ Regina Pats

3-0 Loss - @ Brandon Wheat Kings

7-6 Loss - @ Lethbridge Hurricanes

4-2 Loss - Vs Edmonton Oil Kings

8-4 Win Vs Moose Jaw Warriors

Next Five Games:

Wednesday, November 13 - @ Edmonton Oil Kings

Friday, November 15 - Vs Victoria Royals

Tuesday, November 19 - @ Saskatoon Blades

Wednesday, November 20 - @ Prince Albert Raiders

Friday, November 22 - @ Edmonton Oil Kings

