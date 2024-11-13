Oil Kings Return Home for First Time in Almost a Month

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings return to Rogers Place for the first time in 27 days tonight as they take on the Medicine Hat Tigers.

Not only is it the first Oil Kings home game in nearly a month, but it's also the first Wiener Wednesday of the year! $2 hot dogs can be found around the concourse tonight and for the rest of the Wednesday home games this season!

The Oil Kings have played nine straight games on the road and will play just their fifth road game of the season tonight. On their nine-game stretch, Edmonton was 5-3-1-0, and scored 39 goals, averaging just over four per-game. The stretch included their six-game U.S. road trip that saw them earn a 3-2-1-0 record.

The Oil Kings and Tigers most recently met on November 9 as the Oil Kings earned a 4-2 win, their first victory over the Tigers since April 15, 2022. Friday marked the second of eight meetings this season between the Central Division foes. Each team has currently won one game in this season series. For the Oil Kings, Miroslav Holinka and Gavin Hodnett each have three points (1G, 2A) against Medicine Hat this season, while the Tigers have four different players with two points in the series so far.

Edmonton is currently 8-7-1-1 on the season, which has them fourth in the Central Division, but they're just two points back of the 10-9-0-0 Tigers who are tied for second, and five points back of the division leading Lethbridge Hurricanes.

The Oil Kings will look to improve on their 3-1-0-0 home record this season.

Puck drop is 7 p.m. at Rogers Place.

Oil Kings Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Gracyn Sawchyn (14, 9-13-22)

Gavin Hodnett (17, 9-12-21)

Miroslav Holinka (15, 10-8-18)

Adam Jecho (15, 5-12-17)

Roan Woodward (17, 6-10-16)

Oil Kings Milestone Watch:

F Cole Miller is 7 games away from 200 as an Oil King.

F Landon Hanson is 4 games away from 100 in the WHL

D Parker Alcos is 6 games away from 100 in the WHL

F Road Woodward is 11 games away from 200 in the WHL

D Ethan MacKenzie is 10 games away from 100 in the WHL

F Gavin Hodnett is 8 assists away from 100 in the WHL

F Gracyn Sawchyn is 2 assists away from 100 in the WHL

Tigers Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Gavin McKenna (19, 11-26-37)

Oasiz Wiesblatt (18, 9-16-25)

Hunter St. Martin (16, 17-3-20)

Andrew Basha (17, 7-13-20)

Bryce Pickford (16, 7-11-18)

2024-25 Schedule vs. Medicine Hat Tigers

Saturday, Sep. 21, 2024 - @ MH (4-2 MH)

Friday, Nov. 8, 2024 - @ MH (4-2 EDM)

Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024 - @ Edmonton

Friday, Nov. 22, 2024 - @ Edmonton

Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024 - @ Medicine Hat

Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025 - @ Edmonton

Friday, Feb. 21, 2025 - @ Medicine Hat

Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025 - @ Edmonton

