Game Day Hub: November 13 vs. Calgary
November 13, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
The Portland Winterhawks are back on home ice tonight to face off against the Calgary Hitmen at 7:00 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. This game marks the debut of the WHL's Wednesday Night in the Dub series, showcasing exciting midweek matchups all season.
Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. PT
Venue: Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Portland, Ore.
Uniforms: White
Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App
Watch Live: WHL Live on CHL TV
Upcoming Promotional Games:
Friday, November 15 - Hawks Fight Hunger - BUY TICKETS
Saturday, November 16 - Cartside Watch Party - MORE INFO
Friday, November 22 - Toy Drive - BUY TICKETS
Friday, November 29 - Hometown Heroes - BUY TICKETS
FOLLOW ALONG
Last Time Out
The Winterhawks are coming off a strong road win, defeating the Wenatchee Wild 6-3 last Saturday. Portland's special teams shined, converting twice on the power play and adding a shorthanded tally. Captain Kyle Chyzowski hit a milestone with his 150th WHL point, leading the Hawks with two goals and two assists. Goaltender Ondřej Štěbeták also made an impact, turning aside 37 shots on net, recording an assist on a power play goal, and earning the WHL's Rookie of the Week for his performance.
Western Wednesday
Tonight's game will feature country music throughout the arena as part of "Western Wednesday." Fans can enjoy a country-themed experience from start to finish, with highlights including anthem singer Jessica Peterson and a sing-along to Take Me Home, Country Roads during the game. Colton Ross will serve as the Winterhawks 7th player and Billet of the Month will be honored before the anthem.
BUY 50/50 TICKETS
Sing Along Song: Take Me Home Country Roads
Casing Calgary
The Calgary Hitmen arrive in Portland tonight eager to rebound from a close 6-5 overtime loss to the Tri-City Americans on November 12. Despite the setback, Calgary's offense showed serious firepower, notching four goals in the first period alone before falling in extra time. Forward Oliver Tulk led the charge with a three-point night, tallying two goals and an assist to climb Calgary's all-time goal-scoring leaderboard.
Currently sitting 8th in the Eastern Conference with a 7-7-3-1 record, the Hitmen are looking for a win on the road. Portland will need to keep a close eye on key threats like Ben Kindel, the 18-year-old center who leads Calgary with 24 points (12 goals, 12 assists) in just 18 games, and Oliver Tulk, who has 21 points (6 goals, 15 assists) and is known for creating plays at crucial moments.
Between the pipes, Eric Tu has been a steady presence with a .898 save percentage through ten starts, playing a big role in keeping Calgary competitive. The Winterhawks will look to shut down Calgary's offensive leaders and capitalize on their home-ice advantage tonight versus the Hitmen.
2024-25 Season Series
This is the first and only meeting between the Portland Winterhawks and Calgary Hitmen this season.
Sensory Room presented by DSP Connections
The Sensory Room will be located in the DWYER ROOM on the first floor of the coliseum and the Sensory Kits will be available for pickup at the Rose Quarter Guest Services Window near Entry CC on the VMC concourse. If you have any questions, you can contact the Winterhawks Offices at (503) 236-4295.
Kids' Corner presented by Seebee Construction
We invite all fans to visit our Winterhawks Kids Corner located in the southwest corner of the VMC concourse by entry FF. Play foosball, PlayStation 5 NHL25, or check out a book from our Little Library. A big thank you to our friends at SeaBee Construction for making the fun activities in the Kids Corner possible. -
The Winterhawks trust Riverside Payments for all of their credit card processing as the team's official credit card processors.
