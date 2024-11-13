Game Day Hub: November 13 vs. Calgary

November 13, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks are back on home ice tonight to face off against the Calgary Hitmen at 7:00 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. This game marks the debut of the WHL's Wednesday Night in the Dub series, showcasing exciting midweek matchups all season.

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Portland, Ore.

Uniforms: White

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App

Watch Live: WHL Live on CHL TV

Upcoming Promotional Games:

FOLLOW ALONG

Last Time Out

The Winterhawks are coming off a strong road win, defeating the Wenatchee Wild 6-3 last Saturday. Portland's special teams shined, converting twice on the power play and adding a shorthanded tally. Captain Kyle Chyzowski hit a milestone with his 150th WHL point, leading the Hawks with two goals and two assists. Goaltender Ondřej Štěbeták also made an impact, turning aside 37 shots on net, recording an assist on a power play goal, and earning the WHL's Rookie of the Week for his performance.

Western Wednesday

Tonight's game will feature country music throughout the arena as part of "Western Wednesday." Fans can enjoy a country-themed experience from start to finish, with highlights including anthem singer Jessica Peterson and a sing-along to Take Me Home, Country Roads during the game. Colton Ross will serve as the Winterhawks 7th player and Billet of the Month will be honored before the anthem.

Sing Along Song: Take Me Home Country Roads

Casing Calgary

The Calgary Hitmen arrive in Portland tonight eager to rebound from a close 6-5 overtime loss to the Tri-City Americans on November 12. Despite the setback, Calgary's offense showed serious firepower, notching four goals in the first period alone before falling in extra time. Forward Oliver Tulk led the charge with a three-point night, tallying two goals and an assist to climb Calgary's all-time goal-scoring leaderboard.

Currently sitting 8th in the Eastern Conference with a 7-7-3-1 record, the Hitmen are looking for a win on the road. Portland will need to keep a close eye on key threats like Ben Kindel, the 18-year-old center who leads Calgary with 24 points (12 goals, 12 assists) in just 18 games, and Oliver Tulk, who has 21 points (6 goals, 15 assists) and is known for creating plays at crucial moments.

Between the pipes, Eric Tu has been a steady presence with a .898 save percentage through ten starts, playing a big role in keeping Calgary competitive. The Winterhawks will look to shut down Calgary's offensive leaders and capitalize on their home-ice advantage tonight versus the Hitmen.

2024-25 Season Series

This is the first and only meeting between the Portland Winterhawks and Calgary Hitmen this season.

