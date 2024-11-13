Broncos Host Warriors Looking for Back-To-Back Wins against Moose Jaw

Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos (12-6-0-0) will vie for their first five game winning streak of the season as they look to sweep their mid-week home-at-home series with the Moose Jaw Warriors (4-13-3-0) Wednesday night at home.

Swift Current is coming off a shootout win last night in Moose Jaw 4-3, while at the same time in the win they moved to first in the WHL East Division with more wins than the Saskatoon Blades with 12. Tonight's game will be Weiner Wednesday where a hot dog and pop is $6 while it will also be Bring a Buddy Night to InnovationPlex as season ticket holders will have received a voucher to bring one friend in at no charge at the gate.

LAST GAME 4-3 SOW vs Warriors: The Broncos would trail three times and comeback three times to force overtime and an eventual shootout where Brady Birnie would be the hero for Swift Current in Round 5 helping the Broncos to a 4-3 decision over the Warriors at the Moose Jaw Events Centre Tuesday. Grayson Burzynski, Carlin Dezainde & Clarke Caswell all scored while Reid Dyck went a perfect 5/5 in the shootout

MOOSE JAW: This is the third of eight match-ups with the Broncos & Warriors this season. The Broncos took the opening game at InnovationPlex on October 19 where in a back and forth affair, Swift Current won in overtime 6-5 on a Luke Mistelbacher game winner. Clarke Caswell leads the Broncos against the Warriors with two goals and four assists. While Warriors Captain Brayden Yager also has five points (three goals & two assists).

2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON SERIES 2023-2024 REGULAR SEASON SERIES:

October 19/2024 - at Swift Current (6-5 OT SC) November 24/2023 - at Moose Jaw (6-3 SC)

November 12/2024 - at Moose Jaw (4-3 SOW SC) November 28/2023 - at Moose Jaw (4-0 MJ)

November 13/2024 - at Swift Current January 6/2024 - at Swift Current (7-6 SC)

November 26/2024 - at Moose Jaw January 19/2024 - at Swift Current (5-3 MJ)

December 6/2024 - at Moose Jaw January 20/2024 - at Moose Jaw (4-3 MJ)

February 28/2025 - at Swift Current February 19/2024 - at Swift Current (5-2 SC)

March 21/2025 - at Swift Current

March 22/2025 - Moose Jaw

2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON STATS LEADERS:

Goals (13) - Brady Birnie Assists (22) Clarke Caswell

Points (31) - Luke Mistelbacher

Power Play Goals (4) - Birnie, Gould Power Play Assists (8) - Luke Mistelbacher

Shorthanded Goals (1) - 4 Tied Game Winning Goals (4) - Carlin Dezainde

PIMS (28) - Carlin Dezainde Plus/Minus (+8) - Josh McGregor

Shots (81) - Carlin Dezainde Shooting % (26.1%) - Rylan Gould

Face-off Wins (223) - Carlin Dezainde Face-off % (58.5%) - Rylan Gould

Wins (8) - Reid Dyck Shutouts (1) - Reid Dyck

Save % (.895) - Reid Dyck Goals Against Average (3.31) - Reid Dyck

PLAYERS TO WATCH:

Carlin Dezainde: 19 GP: 13G-9A-22 PTS Clarke Caswell: 16 GP: 6G - 22A - 28 PTS

Luke Mistelbacher: 18 GP: 11G-20A-31 PTS Ty Coupland: 16 GP: 6G - 5A - 11 PTS

Peyton Kettles: 17 GP: 2G - 3A - 5 PTS Brady Birnie: 18: 13G - 15A- 28 PTS

Reid Dyck: 13: 8-5-0-0 3.31 GAA .895 SV% 1 SO Grayson Burzynski: 18 GP: 4G- 12A - 16 PTS

Rylan Gould: 11: 6G-6A-12PTS (4 PPG)

