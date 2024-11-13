Americans sign forward Alexander Laing to Scholarship and Development Agreement

Kennewick, WA - Tri-City Americans general manager Bob Tory announced today that the team has signed 2009-born forward Alexander Laing to a Scholarship and Development Agreement. Laing was drafted by the Americans in the fourth round, 69th overall, in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft.

"Alex had an excellent training camp with our club and followed that up with an outstanding performance at the WHL Cup," said Tory. "We look forward to Alex and his family joining the Americans."

Laing, from Langley, British Columbia, was drafted by Tri-City after posting 49 points (24-25-49) in 27 games with Delta Hockey Academy's U15 program in the 2023-24 season. He then added eight points (1-7-8) in just three playoff games.

So far in 2024-25 Laing has played 12 games for Delta Hockey Academy's U18 program posting nine points (4-5-9).

"It's a huge honor to be given the opportunity to sign with the Americans," said Laing. "I'm really looking forward to being able to compete and win with such an amazing organization."

At the 2024 WHL Cup, playing for Team B.C., Laing had a strong showing with five points (2-3-5) in five games while serving as an alternate captain.

Laing becomes the sixth member of the Americans 2024 draft class to sign with the team, joining Aden Bouchard (3rd overall), Crew Martinson (24th overall), Lukasz McIsaac (47th overall), Trae Peterson (56th overall) and Carter Bylycia (68th overall).

