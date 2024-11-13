Beau Courtney Commits to University of Alaska Fairbanks for 2025-26 Season

November 13, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

EVERETT, Wash. - Everett Silvertips forward Beau Courtney has officially signed a letter of intent with the University of Alaska Fairbanks, committing to their men's ice hockey program beginning in 2025-26.

Courtney, an '04-born Parker, CO native, is in his final year of major junior eligibility. He becomes the first Everett Silvertip to commit to play NCAA Division I hockey since the landmark announcement of NCAA eligibility for CHL players earlier this month.

From University of Alaska Fairbanks:

"Beau is a tremendous talent, and having someone with WHL experience is a big win for our program." Head coach Erik Largen said, "He's used to the high-level competition, and his maturity and skill set will help him make an immediate impact on our team. We're excited to see how he will fit into our culture and contribute on both ends of the rink."

The 5-foot-10, 177-pound center has accumulated 33 goals and 32 assists for 65 points over 185 career WHL games to date, including four goals and three assists in 18 appearances in 2024-25.

Courtney was originally selected 174th-overall in the eighth round of the 2019 WHL Draft, debuting for the Silvertips in the 2021-22 campaign. He set career-highs in all offensive categories in 2023-24, netting 17 goals with 15 assists in 66 games. He added two goals and one assist in nine playoff contests.

An active member of the Everett community, Beau Courtney was named U.S. Division Humanitarian of the Year in 2022-23 and was deemed a finalist for the Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Trophy. He also earned the Silvertips' Unsung Hero Award for the 2023-24 season.

The University of Alaska Fairbanks Nanooks finished with a 17-14-3 record in 2023-24.

