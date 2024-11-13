Mistelbacher's 4 Point Night Caps Another Thriller with Moose Jaw

November 13, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - Luke Mistelbacher (Steinbach, MB) capped off a four point night with the overtime winner with 24 seconds left to cap off the Broncos 5th straight win and sweep of their home-at-home series with the Moose Jaw Warriors Wednesday night 5-4.

The Warriors would open the scoring on a Broncos power play, Rilen Kovacevic would pot his 7th of the season at 10:22 to make it 1-0 Moose Jaw. In the back half of the period, the Broncos would find their offensive touch as Parker Rondeau (Swift Current, SK) would shelf his first WHL goal past Jackson Unger as Grayson Burzynski (Winnipeg, MB) made the read on the Warrior break-out leading the Broncos first goal of the night. Swift Current would take their first lead of the home-at-home with the Warriors as captain Clarke Caswell (Brandon, MB) would notch his 7th of the season from Brady Birnie (Regina, SK) & Luke Mistelbacher (Steinbach, MB). With the goal, Mistelbacher extends his point streak to 14 straight games. Swift Current would keep the 2-1 lead into the second, outshooting the Warriors 18-9 after 1.

Moose Jaw would find the equalizer in the second period from Lynden Lakovic at 5:34 to make it 2-2. But the Broncos would score another pair of goals in the middle frame as Brady Birnie finishes off another pass from Luke Mistelbacher at 11:40 for his 14th of the season. Then Mistelbacher would come back with his 12th of the season shortly after at 17:26 from Carlin Dezainde (Calgary, SK). Broncos would take their 4-2 lead into the intermission outshooting the Warriors 30-24.

In the third, Moose Jaw didn't go away as Ethan Seminuk wouldwould get the Warriors within one at 11:56 and Kalem Parker would hit the equalizer at 4:14 to force overtime. Cuing the heroics from Mistelbacher with his second goal of the night with just 24 seconds to go from Joey Rocha (Nanaimo, BC).

With the win the Broncos are all alone in first in the East Division with a 13-6-0-0 record and will have six days off until their next game at home when the Tri City Americans come to InnovationPlex, Tuesday November 19.

