Walleye Weekly

February 27, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release









Toledo Walleye goaltender Sebastian Cossa celebrates with teammates

(Toledo Walleye) Toledo Walleye goaltender Sebastian Cossa celebrates with teammates(Toledo Walleye)

Overall Record: 33-15-4-2, 1st Central Division, Current Streak: 12 Unbeaten

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

February 24 at Indy (4-1 Win)

February 25 vs. Wichita (5-0 Win)

February 26 vs. Wichita (5-1 Win)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

March 1 at Fort Wayne at 7:30 p.m. (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

March 4 vs. Iowa at 7:15 p.m. (7 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

March 5 vs. Wheeling at 5:15 p.m. (5 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

WALLEYE NOTES

Three's a lucky number: The unstoppable Toledo squad went three-for-three for the third straight week to extend their winning streak to ten games. This number ties a franchise record that was set in back in 2019. The Walleye kept their streak of going unbeaten in regulation alive over the entire month of February (11-0-1). The 11 wins ties the most in a single month of Walleye history that was last hit March of 2015 (11-3-2). The 12-straight games unbeaten in regulation is also a new Walleye record. Cincinnati was the team to last send Toledo packing after 60 minutes in a 4-2 loss on January 29.

Can't stop, won't stop: John Lethemon, the Michigan native in his third pro season, has been unstoppable in the Toledo net recently. The 26-year-old saved all of Wichita's 25 shots on Saturday night to secure his fourth shutout of the season. All four shutouts have come in his current 11-game winning streak (Walleye record), during which he has only allowed nine goals. This recent success has landed him first in the league with a 2.04 goals against average. Rookie Sebastian Cossa has been making strides of his own. Throughout his career-best five-game winning streak, the 20-year-old has allowed only five goals. With a 2.62 goals against average, Cossa takes the 12th spot out of all goaltenders in the league.

Making Toledo hockey history: Walleye defenseman Simon Denis broke a new franchise record on Saturday as he became the all-time leading scorer among defensemen in Toledo hockey history. His second period goal, also his first of the season, became his 22nd in the Toledo sweater. The previous record was held by JC Sawyer, who notched 21 goals in the 2009-10 season. Over three seasons with the Walleye, Denis has totaled 22 goals and 76 assists for 98 points.

Back to the division: With all of Toledo's games against Mountain Division foes now complete, the Walleye will return to Central Division play this week. First things first, Toledo will travel to Fort Wayne on Wednesday for the first meeting between the two since January 14 at the Huntington Center, when the Komets took a 7-4 victory. Heading into the game, the Walleye hold a 3-4-1 record against Fort Wayne with just two games left to play in the regular season. For the first time since October, Toledo will have Friday night off, and they return home on Saturday to host Iowa. The Walleye hold a perfect 4-0-0 record against the Heartlanders, who will make two more visits to T-Town in the remainder of the season. The weekend concludes with Wheeling coming to town on Sunday. Toledo took the last game between the teams to extend their record over the Nailers to 4-3-2 with two more matchups to come.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Brett McKenzie (4 goals - 1 assist = 5 points)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Sebastian Cossa (2-0-0, 1.00 GAA, .965 save %)

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.