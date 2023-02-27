Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Solar Bears split an important series with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in two very tightly-contest games in Orlando. After dropping the first macthup Friday, the Solar Bears prevailed in a 5-4 decision Sunday afternoon. The Solar Bears welcome Adirondack on Thursday and the Florida Everblades Friday to wrap up an eight-game homestand, and head to North Charleston, SC on Sunday afternoon.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES:

Thursday, March 2 vs. Adirondack Thunder at 7:00 p.m.

Friday, March 3 vs. Florida Everblades at 7:00 p.m.

Sunday. March 5 at South Carolina Stingrays at 3:05 p.m.

AT A GLANCE:

SEASON RECORD: 26-22-6-1 (.536)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 1-1-0-0

RECORD IN LAST 10 GAMES: 6-3-1-0

EASTERN CONFERENCE PLACE: 9th of 14

ACTIVE LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Michael Brodzinski - 43 points

MOST GOALS: Ross Olsson - 23 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Michael Brodzinski - 37 assists

PIM LEADER: Ross Olsson - 122 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Tyson Feist - +6

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Friday, February 24 vs Greenville: 3-4 L

Tampa Bay Lightning prospects Grant Mismash and Maxim Cajkovic led the way for the Solar Bears recording two points each, but Brett Kemp of the Swamp Rabbits recorded two goals and an asisst including the game-winning goal to propel Greenville to a one-goal victory.

Sunday, February 26 vs Greenville: 5-4 W

Rookie Brayden Guy recored a career-high four points and scored his first hat trick leading the Solar Bears to a 5-4 win over Greenville. Michael Brodzinksi recored his record-setting, 24th powerplay point of the season on a goal in the first period. The veteran defenseman added an assist later in the game to take the team points lead with his 43rd of the season. Tampa Bay Lightning signee Bennett MacArthur continued his string of strong play with two assists.

BITES:

Michael Brodzinski picked up his 24th power play point of the season Sunday, setting the Solar Bears single-season record previously set by Max Novak during the 2017-18 season. Brodzinski added his 25th power play point later in the game on an assist to take over the team lead with 43 points.

The Solar Bears scored at least one power play goal in 10 of their last 11 games (11/43, 25.6%)

Bennett MacArthur has 12 points in his last 10 games and four, multi-point games during that stretch (5-7-12).

Since returning from injury on February 19, Maxim Cajkovic has scored at least a point in three of the four games (1-4-5).

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Several former Solar Bears currently occupy spots on NHL rosters for the 2022-23 season - here we will track their progress:

Connor Ingram - Goaltender - Arizona Coyotes - 20 GP, 5-11-4, .912%

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Washington Capitals - 34 GP, 16-17-4, .914%

Mason Marchment - Forward - Dallas Stars - 57 GP, 9g-15a

Ryan Reaves - Forward - Minnesota Wild - 36 GP, 0g-6a

