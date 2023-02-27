Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 19
February 27, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release
WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) recorded a mark of 2-2-0-0 for the nineteenth week of the season. Worcester made their way through the South Division, losing 3-1 to the Swamp Rabbits on Wednesday, beating South Carolina 4-0 on Friday, losing 4-1 to Jacksonville Saturday, and taking down the Savannah Ghost Pirates 3-2 on Sunday.
LAST WEEK'S GAMES
Wednesday, Feb. 22 at Greenville Swamp Rabbits | 3-1 L
Max Martin (1-1-2) scored the first goal of the game sixty second into the second period. Ethan Somoza (1-0-1) made it a two-goal game after tapping in a rebound off of another one of Martin's shots. Brett Kemp (1-0-1) made it a three-goal game on the power play before Brent Beaudoin (1-0-1) scored the only Worcester goal on their own power play halfway through the second.
Friday, Feb. 24 at South Carolina | 4-0 W
Trevor Cosgrove (2-1-3) scored the first goal of the game in the middle stanza. Anthony Repaci (1-0-1) scored off a pass from Noah Delmas (0-1-1) on the powerplay. Billy Jerry (1-0-1) scored on the empty net and Trevor Cosgrove gave the Stingrays a parting gift to make it a four-goal game.
Saturday, Feb. 25 at Jacksonville | 4-1 L
Craig Martin (1-0-1) scored first, sneaking a shot past Appleby. Anthony Repaci (1-0-1) tied it up in the second. Luke Lynch (1-0-1) broke the tie after an unlucky bounce for Worcester. The Icemen scored two empty net goals from, Zach Jordan (1-0-1), and Derek Lodermeier (1-0-1) to give the game its final score of 4-1.
Sunday, Feb. 26 at Savannah Ghost Pirates | 3-2 W
The Ghost Pirates struck first when Daniel D'Amato (1-0-1) scored on a rebound. Jake Pappalardo (1-0-1) tied things up for Worcester on the power-play. Nick Fea (1-0-1) took the lead for Worcester at the end of the first period. Brandon Estes (1-0-1) tied the game up with a wrist shot early in the second, while Brent Beaudoin (1-0-1) retook the lead for Worcester later in the period.
THIS WEEK'S GAMES
Friday, March 3 vs. Newfoundland Growlers | 7:05 p.m. EST
Saturday, March 4 vs. Newfoundland Growlers | 7:05 p.m. EST
Sunday, March 5 at Maine Mariners | 3:00 p.m. EST
INDIVIDUAL NOTES:
Anthony Repaci's point streak has been extended to 14 games (10-11-21).
Anthony Repaci has either scored or assisted on seven of the last eight Worcester power play goals.
Henrik Tikkanen recorded his second 41 save shutout of the season.
Brent Beaudoin & Collin Adams are tied for the team lead in multi-point games at nine.
Trevor Cosgrove has seven points in his last seven games played (2-5-7)
TEAM NOTES:
Worcester is now 26-23-3-0 on the season.
The Railers currently hold the final playoff spot in the North Division at 26-23-3-0 (55 pts).
Worcester has power play goals in nine of their last 13 games played (10/40, .250).
The Railers outshot their opponents 129 to 112 on the week.
Worcester was assessed a collective 10 PIM for the week, averaging 2.5 PIM/G.
Images from this story
|
Worcester Railers goaltender Henrik Tikkanen
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 27, 2023
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 19 - Worcester Railers HC
- Oilers Bounce Back to Defeat Rush - Tulsa Oilers
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Takes Points in 4-Of-5 with Four Games this Week - Kalamazoo Wings
- Walleye Weekly - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.