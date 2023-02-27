Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 19

Worcester Railers goaltender Henrik Tikkanen

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) recorded a mark of 2-2-0-0 for the nineteenth week of the season. Worcester made their way through the South Division, losing 3-1 to the Swamp Rabbits on Wednesday, beating South Carolina 4-0 on Friday, losing 4-1 to Jacksonville Saturday, and taking down the Savannah Ghost Pirates 3-2 on Sunday.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Feb. 22 at Greenville Swamp Rabbits | 3-1 L

Max Martin (1-1-2) scored the first goal of the game sixty second into the second period. Ethan Somoza (1-0-1) made it a two-goal game after tapping in a rebound off of another one of Martin's shots. Brett Kemp (1-0-1) made it a three-goal game on the power play before Brent Beaudoin (1-0-1) scored the only Worcester goal on their own power play halfway through the second.

Friday, Feb. 24 at South Carolina | 4-0 W

Trevor Cosgrove (2-1-3) scored the first goal of the game in the middle stanza. Anthony Repaci (1-0-1) scored off a pass from Noah Delmas (0-1-1) on the powerplay. Billy Jerry (1-0-1) scored on the empty net and Trevor Cosgrove gave the Stingrays a parting gift to make it a four-goal game.

Saturday, Feb. 25 at Jacksonville | 4-1 L

Craig Martin (1-0-1) scored first, sneaking a shot past Appleby. Anthony Repaci (1-0-1) tied it up in the second. Luke Lynch (1-0-1) broke the tie after an unlucky bounce for Worcester. The Icemen scored two empty net goals from, Zach Jordan (1-0-1), and Derek Lodermeier (1-0-1) to give the game its final score of 4-1.

Sunday, Feb. 26 at Savannah Ghost Pirates | 3-2 W

The Ghost Pirates struck first when Daniel D'Amato (1-0-1) scored on a rebound. Jake Pappalardo (1-0-1) tied things up for Worcester on the power-play. Nick Fea (1-0-1) took the lead for Worcester at the end of the first period. Brandon Estes (1-0-1) tied the game up with a wrist shot early in the second, while Brent Beaudoin (1-0-1) retook the lead for Worcester later in the period.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, March 3 vs. Newfoundland Growlers | 7:05 p.m. EST

Saturday, March 4 vs. Newfoundland Growlers | 7:05 p.m. EST

Sunday, March 5 at Maine Mariners | 3:00 p.m. EST

INDIVIDUAL NOTES:

Anthony Repaci's point streak has been extended to 14 games (10-11-21).

Anthony Repaci has either scored or assisted on seven of the last eight Worcester power play goals.

Henrik Tikkanen recorded his second 41 save shutout of the season.

Brent Beaudoin & Collin Adams are tied for the team lead in multi-point games at nine.

Trevor Cosgrove has seven points in his last seven games played (2-5-7)

TEAM NOTES:

Worcester is now 26-23-3-0 on the season.

The Railers currently hold the final playoff spot in the North Division at 26-23-3-0 (55 pts).

Worcester has power play goals in nine of their last 13 games played (10/40, .250).

The Railers outshot their opponents 129 to 112 on the week.

Worcester was assessed a collective 10 PIM for the week, averaging 2.5 PIM/G.

