ECHL Transactions - February 27
February 27, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, February 27, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Indy:
Shane Kuzmeski, D
Maine:
Billy Vizzo, F
Tulsa:
Ian Keserich, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Delete Xavier Parent, F recalled by Utica
Atlanta:
Delete Jon Horrell, G released as EBUG
Greenville:
Delete Justin Nachbaur, F recalled by Ontario
Delete Brett Kemp, F recalled by Ontario
Indy:
Add Tanner Butler, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Bryan Etter, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Colin Bilek, F assigned by Rockford
Delete Cam Bakker, D placed on reserve
Delete Koletrane Wilson, D recalled by Rockford
Maine:
Add Nick Master, F activated from reserve
Delete Tommy Munichiello, F placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Adam Holwell, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Adam Holwell, D placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Max Newton, F returned from loan to Belleville
Trois-Rivières:
Delete Colin Bilek, F recalled by Manitoba
