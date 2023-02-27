ECHL Transactions - February 27

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, February 27, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Indy:

Shane Kuzmeski, D

Maine:

Billy Vizzo, F

Tulsa:

Ian Keserich, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Delete Xavier Parent, F recalled by Utica

Atlanta:

Delete Jon Horrell, G released as EBUG

Greenville:

Delete Justin Nachbaur, F recalled by Ontario

Delete Brett Kemp, F recalled by Ontario

Indy:

Add Tanner Butler, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Bryan Etter, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Colin Bilek, F assigned by Rockford

Delete Cam Bakker, D placed on reserve

Delete Koletrane Wilson, D recalled by Rockford

Maine:

Add Nick Master, F activated from reserve

Delete Tommy Munichiello, F placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Adam Holwell, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Adam Holwell, D placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Max Newton, F returned from loan to Belleville

Trois-Rivières:

Delete Colin Bilek, F recalled by Manitoba

