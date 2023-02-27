Komets Ready for Four Game Home Stand

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets start a four-game home stand beginning Wednesday versus Toledo at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. The Wheeling Nailers visit on Saturday, Iowa returns on Sunday, with Wheeling returning on March 10. The team starts the week in fourth place in the Central Division.

Last Week's Reults

Wed. 2/22 at South Carolina FW 1 - SC 3 L

Fri. 2/24 at Savannah FW 2 - SAV 3 L

Sat. 2/25 at Savannah FW 6 - SAV 5 L

Sun. 2/26 at Atlanta FW 4 - ATL 6 L

About last week - In South Carolina on Wednesday morning, the Komets and Stingrays skated two scoreless periods. The game was delayed for 15 minutes due to ice conditions before the start of the third. Once the match resumed, Shawn Boudrias ended the stalemate with a goal at 4:53, with the assist given to Mark Rassell. The Komets were unable to hold the lead, as the host Stingrays scored at 12:57. With the game tied heading into the final minutes of the match, Joe Masonius went to the penalty box giving the Stingrays their eighth power play of the game. That led to the eventual game-winning goal at 15:52. South Carolina added an empty net goal to make the final 3-1. Ryan Fanti took the loss making 37 saves.

On Friday, the Komets appeared for the first time in Savannah. In the first, the Ghost Pirates opened the scoring with a tally from Tristian Thompson to take the early lead. While on the power play in the second period, Drake Rymsha put the Komets on the board with his 16th strike of the season to tie the game, but the Ghost Pirates added a late score to give them the lead 2-1 heading into the third. Savannah's Brent Pederson gave his club a much-needed insurance goal at 7:12 to make the game 3-1. The Komets tried to rally when Anthony Petruzzelli scored at 18:27, but fell short by a final score of 3-2. The Komets outshot Savannah 49-23, as Ryan Fanti was tagged with the loss, making 20 saves.

In the regular season finale versus Savannah, the Ghost Pirates blanked the Komets by a final of 3-0. Starting goaltender Colton Point was relieved in the second period after giving up three goals on 11 shots. After entering the game, Ryan Fanti stopped all 13 shots he faced. Former Komet Connor Corcoran netted a goal and an assist against his former mates. The Komets outshot Savannah 46-24.

The Komets finished their four-game road trip with a 6-4 loss to Atlanta on Sunday. The Gladiators Mike Pelech notched his 10th of the season on a power play to get the scoring started in the first period. Garrett Van Wyhe tied the game with a score at 9:18, with assists from Tristian Pelletier and Drake Rymsha. Atlanta's Billy Constantinou scored at 11:31 to give the Gladiators the lead after one period. In the second, the Komets struck back with two markers from Matt Alvaro and Shawn Boudrias to give the Komets the lead. The good feeling was short-lived as Atlanta tied the game at three late in the period. In the third, the Komets scored once, with the Gladiators striking three times to make the final score 6-4. The Komets outshot the Gladiators 47-32, as Ryan Fanti was handed the loss, making 26 saves.

Komet streaks-

Home Points: Shawn Boudrias, 7 games (6g, 5a) Tye Felhaber, 6 games (2g, 12a), Drake Rymsha, 4 games (1g, 5a), Oliver Cooper (2a)

Home Goals: Tristian Pelletier, 2 games

Home Assists: Tye Felhaber, 6 games, Drake Rymsha, 4 games (1g, 5a)

Komet leaders--

Points: Tye Felhaber, 62 (13g, 48a)

Goals: Shawn Boudrias, 25

Assists: Tye Felhaber, 48

Power Play Goals: Anthony Petruzzelli, Oliver Cooper 6

Short-Handed Goals: Stefano Giliati, Oliver Cooper, Anthony Petruzzelli, Adam Brubacher, Sam Dove-McFalls 1

Game Winning Goals: Shawn Boudrias, 5

Shots: Tye Felhaber, 194

PIM: Joe Masonius, 93

Plus/Minus: Marcus McIvor +17

Home Points: Tye Felhaber 30 (6g, 24a)

Home Goals: Shawn Boudrias, 14

Home Assists: Tye Felhaber, 24

Road Points: Tye Felhaber 32 (8g, 24a)

Road Goals: Shawn Boudrias 12

Road Assists: Tye Felhaber, 24

Goaltenders

Appearances: 22, Ryan Fanti

Wins: 11, Rylan Parenteau

Saves: 601, Ryan Fanti

Goals against Avg: 3.21, Rylan Parenteau

Save percentage: 0.895, Rylan Parenteau

Special K's -- The Komets scored two power play goals on 13 chances last week. The team killed 15 power plays, allowing four goals.

Next week - The Komets host Toledo on Wednesday before welcoming Wheeling on Saturday and Iowa on Sunday.

Icing the puck - Anthony Petruzzlli played his 300th game as a Komet on Friday. Stefano Giliati skated his 700th pro game on Sunday. Tye Felhaber finished the month of February with 20 points (3g, 17a). Komets finished February with a mark of 7-6-0. The team is 0-6 versus the South Division. The club averaged 44 shots on goal over the last four games.

Upcoming Promotions

Championship Anniversary - Saturday, March 4 - Celebrate Komet championship teams from 1963, 1973, 1993 and 2003. Members of each team will be in attendance for a special pre-game presentation.

Jurassic Night - Sunday, March 5 -- The Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne Present Jurassic Night. The Komets will be wearing special Jurassic-themed jerseys up for auction to support The Blue Bucket Brigade. Get to the game early for a special Dinosaur "Meat" & Greet, courtesy of TAG Art Company.

Komet Hockey on WOWO-- Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 107.5. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets-Tickets are available for all Komet home games at the Memorial Coliseum ticket office and Ticketmaster.com.

