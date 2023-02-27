K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Takes Points in 4-Of-5 with Four Games this Week

February 27, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, play four contests this week, with one on the road against the Indy Fuel on Tuesday in Indianapolis, and then three in a row at home against the Tulsa Oilers on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Wings Event Center.

Last week, the K-Wings went 1-1-0-0 (2-5, 3-2 F/OT).

The K-Wings took a trip to Iowa, opening the two-game weekend in Coralville with a 5-2 loss on Friday. Kurt Gosselin opened the scoring, his first as a K-Wing, but the Heartlanders struck back with a power play goal later in the first period and scored twice early in the second to take control. Luke Morgan brought Kalamazoo back to within one with a goal, but Iowa scored again late in the second and an empty net goal in the third to secure the victory.

On Saturday, the K-Wings rebounded with a 3-2 victory in overtime against the Heartlanders. Luke Morgan opened the game's scoring with a shorthanded goal early in the second period to give Kalamazoo the lead after a scoreless first period. Less than two minutes later, Matheson Iacopelli extended the lead to two with a 4-on-4 goal that banked in off the Iowa defender. The Heartlanders punched back in the third, however, first with a power play goal and then scoring again with an extra attacker in the final minute to force overtime. In the extra frame, with Kalamazoo shorthanded again, Justin Taylor blocked a shot, forced a turnover, and scored on a breakaway to win it. Evan Cormier was stout in net to get back in the win column, making 34 saves on 36 shots faced.

UPCOMING EVENTS IN DETAIL

The K-Wings play four games this week, with three at home on consecutive days this weekend at Wings Event Center.

First, on Friday, Mar. 3 at 7:00 p.m. EST, the K-Wings host the Tulsa Oilers for 'First Responders Night' at Wings Event Center. Join us as we celebrate Kalamazoo's finest, honoring our local police officers, firefighters and EMTs. It's also a $3 Friday, presented by Bud Light, so enjoy beers, sodas and hot dogs for just $3.

Then the K-Wings and Oilers meet again on Saturday, Mar. 4 for 'Pucks N' Paws' and 'Scooby Doo' night at 7:00 p.m. EST at Wings Event Center. Grab your Scooby Snacks, because there's a 100% chance you (and your pups) will have a pawsome time at this game. Don't miss the pup race across the ice during the first intermission, and the Scooby Doo jersey auction after the game! The goal horns will be turned off, your pup gets into the game for just a $5 donation to SPCA (made in person at Box Office at any time) and the 'dog sections' will be Sections 16 thru 20 (STHs may bring their pup to their seat with $5 donation).

Finally, on Sunday, Mar. 5, the K-Wings and Oilers wrap up the weekend with 'Kids Day' at Wings Event Center at 3:00 p.m. EST. It's time to celebrate the kids after a long winter, and the matinee tilt is going to be packed with fun. The first 1,000 kids will receive a white K-Wings jersey, and stick around after the game to skate the ice with the players! Fans may bring their skates to the rink, but please leave your skates in your car and collect them postgame. Skate rentals are available for just $3.

RESULTS

Friday, Feb. 24 - Kalamazoo 2, Iowa 5 (Xtream Arena - Coralville, IA)

>> The Kalamazoo Wings (20-26-4-0)grabbed an early lead but ultimately fell to the Iowa Heartlanders (13-26-10-1) by a final score of 5-2 Friday at Xtream Arena. The first goal of the game was the first in a K-Wings uniform for Kurt Gosselin (4) as he flipped in a shot that had eyes from the blue line at the 5:28 mark of the first period. Darby Llewellyn (8) and Justin Taylor (16) earned the assists on the opening score, with Taylor (236) moving ahead of Kevin Schamehorn (235) for sole possession of No. 3 on Kalamazoo's all-time assist leaderboard. Iowa struck back with a power play goal at the 8:10 mark. The Heartlanders then scored two more goals early in the second at the 1:42 and 2:13 marks, to take a 3-1 lead. Luke Morgan (5) drew the K-Wings back to within one with a blast from the right circle at the 4:35 mark. The Heartlanders then made it 4-2 with a goal at the 16:35 mark of the second. Hunter Vorva (10-8-1-0) finished with 31 saves on 35 shots faced.

Saturday, Feb. 25 - Kalamazoo 3, Iowa 2 (OT) (Xtream Arena - Coralville, IA)

>> The Kalamazoo Wings (21-26-4-0) finished off the Iowa Heartlanders (13-26-11-1) in overtime for the fourth time in eight matchups on Saturday at Xtream Arena, 3-2. Justin Taylor (12) scored the game-winning goal in overtime as the K-Wings skated 3-on-4 at the 2:07 mark of the extra period. The K-Wings enjoyed a great effort in net from Evan Cormier (6-15-3-0), who got back in the win column by making 34 saves on 36 shots including a couple of game-savers in extra time. Luke Morgan (6) scored the game's opening goal from the right circle at the 1:38 mark. Mutual roughing minors had the K-Wings and Heartlanders skating four aside when Matheson Iacopelli (15) sent the puck off the skate of Iowa defender Tommy Parran and into the back of the net at the 3:15 mark of the middle frame. The Heartlanders then scored a power play goal at the 8:40 mark of the third to make it 2-1, and again with the extra attacker on with just 36 seconds remaining in regulation to take the game to overtime.

THE WEEK AHEAD

Tuesday, Feb. 28 - Kalamazoo at Indy, 10:30 a.m. EST - Indiana Farmers Coliseum (Indianapolis, IN)

Friday, Mar. 3 - Tulsa at Kalamazoo, 7:00 p.m. EST - Wings Event Center (Kalamazoo, MI)

Saturday, Mar. 4 - Tulsa at Kalamazoo, 7:00 p.m. EST - Wings Event Center (Kalamazoo, MI)

Sunday, Mar. 5 - Tulsa at Kalamazoo, 3:00 p.m. EST - Wings Event Center (Kalamazoo, MI)

ON THE MOVE

Feb. 22 - Defenseman Jeremy Masella was traded by Kalamazoo to Savannah for future considerations

Feb. 22 - Forward Nick Lappin was placed on suspension by Kalamazoo to protect his ECHL playing rights

FAST FACTS

- Rookie forward Luke Morgan scored a goal in both games this weekend at Iowa and now has points in four straight contests (2g, 3a)

- Defenseman Kurt Gosselin scored his first goal and his first multi-point game (1g, 1a) as a K-Wing against Iowa on Friday

- Forward Justin Taylor (236) passed Kevin Schamehorn (235) for No. 3 in K-Wings history for career assists on Friday, then scored the game-winning goal in overtime Saturday for his first game-winning goal this season

TEAM TRENDS

- 20-2-3-0 when scoring 3+ goals

- 11-1-0-0 when leading after the 2nd Period

- 8-2-3-0 when tied after the 2nd Period

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 29 - Brandon Saigeon

GOALS: 15 - Matheson Iacopelli

ASSISTS: 21 - Brandon Saigeon

PLUS/MINUS: +10 - Leif Mattson

PIMS: 75 - Justin Murray

PP GOALS: 6 - Matheson Iacopelli

PP ASSISTS: 12 - Justin Murray

SH GOALS: 2 - Raymond Brice, Justin Taylor

GW GOALS: 3 - Raymond Brice, Max Humitz

SHOTS: 142 - Justin Taylor

WINS: 10 - Hunter Vorva

GAA: 2.56 - Hunter Vorva

SAVE %: .920 - Hunter Vorva

* Currently with Cleveland (AHL)

** Currently with Columbus (NHL)

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Last Week - 0/4 (0.0%)

This Season - 31/183 (16.9%) - No. 21 in the ECHL

PENALTY KILL: Last Week - 5/7 (71.4%)

This Season - 147/189 (77.8%) - No. 19 in the ECHL

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.